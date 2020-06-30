Despite the cancellation of Show Low’s Deuces Wild Rodeo and the Taylor Night Rodeo, which were scheduled for this weekend, there is still lots of rodeo action on hand in the White Mountains over the week of July Fourth.
The week’s events get under way on Tuesday night at Village Arena in Show Low, located at 4595 S. White Mountain Road. It will be the Wild Card Barrel Race, sponsored by Culver’s. Books open and time-only runs begin at 4 p.m. Racing begins at 7.
Linden Valley Arena west of Show Low will be the site of Cowboy Christmas in July on Thursday-Saturday, July 2-4. There will be eight divisions of team roping — three on Thursday and three on Friday — and two divisions of team roping and one steer roping event on Saturday. Two quads, a trailer with windows, 36 buckles and seven saddles will be awarded during the three-day event. Call Cory at (480) 540-8405 for more information or go to ropingco.com
The Navajo County Fairgrounds, located at 404 E. Hopi Drive in Holbrook, will be the site of the Funtastic Barrel Bash on Friday and Saturday, July 3-4. Time-onlys and entries begin at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7. Call (928) 243-6904 for more information.
LVA is the site of team roping and barrel racing most weekends during the summer.
The Barrel Racing Series, promoted by Shasta & Co. Rodeo Events, LLC, resumes at LVA on Saturday, July 11. Books and time-only runs begin at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7.
