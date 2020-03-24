Through March 13
Division 3 boys
4x800 relay: 1. Snowflake (Ryan Kay, Noah Fish, Caleb Anson, Kaden Clark) — 8 minutes, 21.88 seconds on March 6 at Queen Creek Saunders Montague Desert Classic.
Shot put: 1. Zachary Maxwell, Sr., Show Low — 48 feet, 7 inches on Feb. 29 at 3rd Annual Rotary Meet at Hamilton, 5. Jordan Patton, Sr., Snowflake — 46-5.5 on March 6 at Queen Creek Saunders Montague Desert Classic.
Discus: 3. Zachary Maxwell, Sr., Show Low — 139 feet, 10 inches on Feb. 29 at 3rd Annual Rotary Meet at Hamilton, 4. Quinton Maxwell, Soph., Show Low — 135-3 on March 13 at Safford Bulldog Invitational, 5. Anthomy Avila, Sr., Show Low — 135-0 on March 13 at Safford Bulldog Invitational.
High jump: 2. Devin Willis, Sr., Snowflake — 6 feet, 4 inches on March 6 at Queen Creek Saunders Montague Desert Classic.
Pole vault: 1. (tie) Payson Stepp, Sr., Snowflake — 14 feet, 7 inches on March 7 at 5th Annual Small School Invite.
Long jump: 2. Patrick Henderson, Sr., Snowflake — 21 feet, 4 inches on March 7 at 5th Annual Small School Invitational.
Triple jump: 3. Dallin Hipps, Sr., Snowflake — 42 feet, 2 1/4 inches on March 6 at Queen Creek Saunders Montague Desert Classic.
Division 3 girls
100 dash: 3. Lydia Szabo, Fr., Blue Ridge — 12.90 seconds on March 6 at Round Valley Invitational.
200 dash: 3. Lydia Szabo, Fr., Blue Ridge — 4. 27.05 seconds on March 6 at Round Valley Invitational.
800 meters: 2. Mignon Ritz, Jr., Snowflake — 2:28.17 on March 7 at 5th Annual Small School Invite.
4x400 relay: 2. Snowflake (Caitlyn King, Riley Toone, Hannah Nichols, Mignon Ritz) — 4 minutes, 18.74 seconds on March 6 at Queen Creek Saunders Montague Desert Classic.
4x800 relay: 2. Snowflake (Caitlyn King, Alyssa Hall, Hallie Nichols, Mignon Ritz) — 10:24.22 on March 7 at 5th Annual Small School Invitational.
Shot put: 3. Sydney Amos, Sr., Show Low — 35 feet, 7 inches on March 13 at Safford Bulldog Invitational.
Discus: 2. Sydney Amos, Sr., Show Low — 118 feet, 9 inches on March 13 at Safford Bulldog Invitational.
Javelin: Jaidee Willis, Jr., Snowflake — 117 feet, 0 inches on March 7 at 5th Annual Small School Invitational.
Long jump: 3. Reagan Olson, Jr., Snowflake — 16 feet, 11 inches on March 6 at Queen Creek Saunders Montague Desert Classic.
Triple jump — 1. Reagan Olson, Jr., Snowflake — 37 feet, 3 inches on March 6 at Queen Creek Saunders Montague Desert Classic, 2. Trystan Hancock, Jr., 35-10.5 on March 7 at 5th Annual Small School Invitational.
Division 4 boys
100 dash: 2. Kaley Newby, Jr., Round Valley — 11.58 seconds on March 6 at Round Valley Invitational.
Javelin: 3. Brandon Steele, Sr., Alchesay — 140 feet, 0 inches on March 13 at Santa Cruz Qualifier.
Pole vault: 2. (tie) Caleb Myers, Sr., St. Johns — 13 feet, 0 inches on March 7 at 5th Annual Small School Invitational, 2. (tie) Eli Richins, Jr., St. Johns — 13-0 on March 6 at Round Valley Invitational.
Triple jump: 1. Kyran Lee, Sr., St. Johns — 42 feet, 5 1/4 inches on March 6 at Round Valley Invitational, 3. Jayk Kelton, Jr., Mogollon — 41-7.75 on March 6 at Round Valley Invitational.
Division 4 girls
3200 meters: 3. Jessica Madrid, Soph., Round Valley — 12 minutes, 28.19 seconds on March 6 at Round Valley Invitational.
Discus: 2. Emma Young, Soph., Round Valley — 100 feet, 5 inches on March 6 at Round Valley Invitational.
Javelin: 1. Raban Lindsey, Sr., St. Johns — 91 feet, 4 inches on March 7 at 5th Annual Small School Invitational, 2. Brandy Edwards, Soph., Alchesay — 89-1 on March 13 at Santa Cruz Qualifier.
High jump: 1. (tie) Amethyst Valdez, Soph., Mogollon — 5 feet, 3 inches on March 6 at Round Valley Invitational and Brooke Patterson, Sr., St. Johns — 5-3 on March 6 at Round Valley Invitational.
Pole vault: 4. (tie) Keyala Bevell, Jr., Round Valley — 8 feet, 0 inches on March 6 at Round Valley Invitational.
Long jump: 3. Kinley Crosby, Soph., St. Johns — 15 feet, 9 inches on March 7 at 5th Annual Small School Invitational.
Triple jump: 2. Kinley Crosby, Soph., St. Johns — 32 feet, 2 1/4 inches on March 6 at Round Valley Invitational.
NOTE — Rankings are statewide.
