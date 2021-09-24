Desert Troon Companies, a Scottsdale-based real estate development and investment firm, has named Caleb Blass as the head golf professional at its Torreon Golf Club in Show Low. Blass moved from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Torreon and immediately fell in love with the climate and culture of the area.
“We’re nestled in the White Mountains, surrounded by lots of ponderosa pines,” said Blass, a certified PGA professional, “It’s kind of a secluded area, and the members and employees make it feel like home.”
Blass comes to Torreon after most recently serving as the head golf professional at Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs. For Blass, the Torreon Golf Club is beyond comparison. “No other club has what we have here,” explained Blass. “Give it a chance and see what it has to offer. You won’t be let down.”
Blass and other golfers especially enjoy this time of year with the mild cooler temperatures. He also appreciates the opportunity to pass his knowledge of golf on to club members.
“Caleb is an exceptional golf professional with a track record of improving the game for members of all ages, from young children and teens, to seasoned players looking to tighten up their game,” shared Ryan Lanzen, general manager of Torreon. “He has quickly embraced the fabric and culture of our premier community and quickly getting to know our wonderful members.”
Blass shares these three tips with Torreon golfers:
• Play what you can see in front of you. Don’t cut corners
• Stay as close to the fairway as possible
• Practice and get used to the rolling greens at Torreon
His favorite hole at Torreon is No. 8 on the Cabin Golf Course. “It’s one of the most scenic, but has harder holes, with an elevated tee shot and a longer shot into a narrow green,” Blass said.
Blass loves teaching golf to people of all ages and he continues to broaden his knowledge as he pursues his path to becoming a PGA master professional. “I like to watch my students go from the driving range to the course,” he said. “It’s great to hear feedback from someone after a lesson and watch people learn a new skill and get better.”
Blass has completed four PGA certified programs, Golf Operations, General Management, Player Development and Teaching and Coaching. He was born and raised in Trumansburg, New York, and graduated from SUNY Delhi, where he played on the college golf team and graduated with a bachelor’s in business administration and professional golf management.
(1) comment
Congrats Caleb and Torreon Golf Club! Great tournament this weekend and loved grabbing a drink and tasty burger on Burger Night at Torreon Grille.
