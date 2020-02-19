Late last week, Show Low head boys basketball coach Matt Thacker stepped away from his post for the remainder of the season and his assistant, Troy Cooke, will assume Thacker's duties.
“After conversations held between Mr. Thacker and high school administration, Mr. Thacker has stepped away from the boys basketball program due to personal reasons that would impede him from finishing the remainder of the season,” said Shad Housley, superintendent of the Show Low Unified School District. “Coach Troy Cooke will assume the duties as interim head coach for the final weeks of the season.”
Tonight (Feb. 19), the Show Low boys traveled to Holbrook for a first-round game in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division 3A state championships. The teams met twice during the regular season with each team winning a game. The winner of Wednesday's game moves on to Saturday’s second round at No. 5 Tucson Sabino.
