The Round Valley varsity volleyball team swept Tucson St. Augustine in a 2A South doubleheader on Thursday, Oct. 1 and the Elks lead the region with five wins and no losses with the season now two weeks old. The record also includes wins against St. Johns, Eloy Santa Cruz and Tucson San Miguel.
Round Valley plays host to Santa Cruz tonight (Oct. 6) at 6 and Tucson Santa Rita on Thursday, Oct. 8, also at 6.
St. Johns, 2-2 overall, 2-1 in the region, is second in the South Region standings.
The Redskins host Miami (0-1 overall) tonight at 6, then they host 1A Mogollon (1-2 overall) on Thursday, Oct. 8, in a 6:30 p.m. match.
Payson (4-1, 2-0 in the 3A East) and Snowflake (2-1, 1-0) sit atop the local Division 3A region.
Tonight the Lobos visit Winslow (2-1, 0-1) for a 6 p.m. match and host Holbrook (0-2, 0-2) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Payson plays host to Blue Ridge (3-1, 1-1) tonight at 6 and on Thursday, the Yellowjackets host Winslow at 6 while the Longhorns visit Show Low for a 6 p.m. match.
