Blue Ridge finished the regular season with an 8-0 win against visiting Round Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and is the No. 1 ranked team in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s final rankings of Saturday, Oct. 26, and No. 1 in the state playoffs which begin on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The Yellow Jackets (12-0) will host No. 8 Willcox (6-2-1), the South Region champions, at 2 p.m. at Blue Ridge High on Wednesday.
In Wednesday’s other first-round games, which are all at 6 p.m., No. 5 St. Johns (9-2-1) travels to No. 4 Bisbee (10-0-1), No. 6 Show Low travels to No. 3 Camp Verde and No. 8 Snowflake goes to No. 2 Chino Valley.
All four first-round winners advance to the semifinal round on Friday, Nov. 1 at Williams Field High. Game times are 1 and 3 p.m.
Friday’s winners head to the championship at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at WFHS.
