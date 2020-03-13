The Alchesay Lady Falcons’ bid for another state championship ended in the quarterfinal round of the AIA Division 2A State Championships.
The Falcons lost to 2A North rival Sanders Valley 70-55 in the second round at Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Brandy Edwards led three Alchesay players in double figures with 19 points. Jeneith Sanchez scored 12 points and Heidi Massey added 10.
Ranona Nez led the Pirates with 28 points. Nizhoni James made six of six free throws in the fourth quarter and scored 18 points for Valley. Dana Yazzie added 11 points and Cheneil Speen had 10, including six in the final quarter.
It was Alchesay’s second loss to the Lady Pirates in 18 days. Valley defeated the Falcons in the final week of the regular season, 71-57 in Sanders on Feb. 4.
The Falcons won three in a row after that, then dropped a 52-46 decision at St. Johns in the 2A North section tourney.
The Alchesay girls began the state playoffs with a Conference Play-in Game in Whiteriver on Feb. 18. The No. 15 Falcons defeated No. 18 Arizona Lutheran 66-37 to earn a berth in the state tournament.
In the first round at the Findlay Toyota Center on Feb. 21, the No. 13 seeded Falcons upset No. 4 Phoenix Country Day 68-57, as three North section teams made it to the Elite Eight round.
Brandy Edwards led three Lady Falcons in double-figure scoring with 29 points, including 18 in the second half. Shanae Zagotah scored 15 points and Shandell Suttle had 12.
Nara Kaibara led PCDS with 21 points. Natalie Lewis added 15.
Alchesay finishes the season with 24 wins and 10 losses.
Valley and St. Johns made it to the semifinals at Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix before losing to higher seeds No. 1 Camp Verde and No. 3 Thatcher. Thatcher defeated Camp Verde for the 2A championship on Feb. 29 in Phoenix.
