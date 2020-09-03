The state’s Division 3A Volleyball programs finalized region alignment and released schedules late last week.
The 3A East region returns intact with its traditional six teams: Blue Ridge, Holbrook, Payson, Show Low, Snowflake and Winslow.
Matches involving 3A East begin as early as Sept. 22 when Snowflake goes on the road to Thatcher and Chino Valley visits Payson.
Show Low is at Gilbert Christian on Sept. 24.
Blue Ridge opens the season at home against a new school, the Eastmark Firebirds out of Mesa. Eastmark will play a doubleheader that day, with varsity matches at Blue Ridge at noon and at Show Low at 4 p.m.
Winslow opens the season at Show Low on Sept. 29 and Holbrook is on the road for its openerat Payson on Sept. 30.
In Division 2A volleyball, Round Valley and St. Johns moved from the 2A North to the South region, where the Elks and Redskins will compete against Miami, Tucson San Miguel, Eloy Santa Cruz, and Tucson St. Augustine.
There were 10 matches listed on Round Valley’s schedule as of Thursday, Sept. 3. The Elks host Tucson Santa Rita in the opener in Eagar on Sept. 22.
The 2A North was vacated after Whiteriver Alchesay and school districts on the Navajo Nation canceled the entire fall sports season.
Likewise, schools in the traditional 3A North canceled their fall seasons as well due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Division 1A had not generated any schedules by press time.
Round Valley Elks
2020 varsity volleyball schedule
Date – opponent, time
Sept. 22 – Santa Rita, 6
Sept. 24 – at San Miguel, 6
Oct. 1 – St. Augustine, 6
Oct. 6 – Santa Cruz, 6
Oct. 8 – Santa Rita, 6
Oct. 13 – San Miguel, 6
Oct. 22 – at Santa Cruz, 6
Oct. 27 – at St. Augustine, 6
Oct. 28 – Snowflake, 6:30
Nov. 3 – Show Low, 6
All times p.m. Subject to change without notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.