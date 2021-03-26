SHOW LOW - Benchrest, is a shooting sport that requires discipline and the dedication to achieve accuracy and precision. Of course, all shooting sports strive for accuracy in hitting the target, but Benchrest is all of this and more…much more.
Rather than shooting from a standing position, Benchrest, allows the shooter to sit at a bench with a scoped rifle, aided with a front and rear rest, to aim at a paper target 50 yards or more down range. This is where the simplicity stops and the goal to out perfect perfection is on display, as the rifle has to be lined up on the target to within a hair. Shooters use levels, micro shims and even homemade devices to make the rifle level with the target.
Second Knoll Benchrest Club holds two types of competitions, using two types of ammunition: Rimfire and Centerfire.
• Rimfire ammunition has a primer contained in the rim of the cartridge casing base and is limited to low-pressure loads. (The primer ignites gases that force the bullet down the barrel which knicks the rim for a one-time use.)
• The primer of Centerfire ammunition is located in the center of the casing base and is removable after firing. This gives the user the ability to reload cartridge cases several times.
In Benchrest precision shooting, the competitor shoots at a target of 25 bullseyes at 50 yards. The competitor shoots one shot, at each Bullseye, striving to hit the center of each in 20 minutes.
Precision Rimfire has enjoyed a surge in popularity because of the low cost to get started. All it takes is a stock rifle, paired with a decent magnification optic and a box of cost-effective ammo.
Centerfire is precision shooting with bells, whistles and a higher price tag. In competition, the range can vary from 100 to 600 yards which could mean purchasing a higher magnification scope for starters. Some centerfire precision folks may do their own gunsmithing to alter the trigger for a lighter touch. Nearly all shooters in this category reload their own cartridges because the grain size and volume of smokeless powder or bullet weight, can be key to various environmental conditions such as wind, temperature, altitude and target distance. Serious minded benchrest shooters also gravitate to custom made rifle barrels of steel, carbon fiber and composite material. So, compared to Rimfire Precision shooting, Centerfire Precision shooting requires a list of requirements for perfection in accuracy and control.
The Benchrest Shooters Club meets for Matches on the 1st Friday (Rimfire) and 3rd Friday (Centerfire) at the 100-yard range at 9:00 AM. Matches last 2.5 hours. Range members $5.00 and Non-members $8.00 with no prizes or awards presented.
White Mountain Shooters Association sponsors the Second Knoll Benchrest Club as well as a number of other shooting clubs that hold competition matches as well as non-competition groups for all ages.
For range hours and clubs information, visit: www.wmsainc.org
