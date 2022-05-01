Winslow Invitational Track Meet
The Winslow Invitational Track Meet was held on Saturday, April 23, amidst very strong winds. The following results show the diminished times that result from those winds. The numbers at the front of the names indicate if a participant finished in the top 10 in each event.
BOYS 100 METER DASH FINALS
4 Bradden Lewis Snowflake High School 12.63
5 Conner Willis Snowflake High School 12.68
7 Lucas Webb Show Low High School 12.69
8 Cj Serrano Show Low High School 12.89
9 Karter Raban Snowflake High School 12.93
Ashton Nichols Snowflake High School 13.37
Landis Reed Alchesay High School 14.77
Deandre Hawthorne Alchesay High School 15.63
Kyle Tate Alchesay High School 15.83
Jc Nosie Alchesay High School 17,32
BOYS 200 METER DASH FINALS
4 Bradden Lewis Snowflake High School 26.23
5 Timothy Clark Chinle High School 26.71
6 Jacob Altop Show Low High School 26.88
7 Cj Serrano Show Low High School 26.92
9 Karter Raban Snowflake High School 26.97
Ashton Nichols Snowflake High School 27,33
Nash Brewer Show Low High School 27.65
Daylen Webb Snowflake High School 28.61
Landis Reed Alchesay High School 33.79
Jc Nosie Alchesay High School 34.57
Chace Quay Alchesay High School 35.64
BOYS 400 METER DASH FINALS
5 Andrew Kupfer Snowflake High School 55.76
6 Sam Lopez Snowflake High School 55.83
9 Carter Papa Snowflake High School 56.33
Weston Dyer Show Low High School 58.74
Parker Haltom Show Low High School 1:02.96
Ryan Case Alchesay High School 1:09.86
Deandre Hawthorne Alchesay High School 1:14.48
Kyle Tate Alchesay High School 1:18.11
BOYS 800 METER RUN FINALS
1 Trey Flake Snowflake High School 2:06.07
3 Andrew Kupfer Snowflake High School 2:08.41
6 Kirk Williams Snowflake High School 2:10.61
8 Isaac Oakes Snowflake High School 2:11.29
Ryker Ellsworth Show Low High School 2:33.43
Nate Kalat Show Low High School 2:39.58
Landis Reed Alchesay High School 2:41.36
Deandre Hawthorne Alchesay High School 2:41.87
BOYS 1600 METER RUN FINALS
1 Caleb Anson Snowflake High School 4:51.48 3
5 Isaac Oakes Snowflake High School 5:03.44 3
10 Garrett Craner Snowflake High School 5:12.07
Dallin Adams Show Low High School 5:13.42
Tate Lunt Snowflake High School 5:31.54
Nate Kalat Show Low High School 5:48.07
Max Freund Show Low High School 5:52.87
Deandre Hawthorne Alchesay High School 6:06.62
Landis Reed Alchesay High School 6:14.44
Gage Neff Show Low High School 7:05.11
Chace Quay Alchesay High School 7:16.56
BOYS 3200 METER RUN FINALS
1 Caleb Anson Snowflake High School 10:38.13
Trevin Flake Snowflake High School 12:08.65
Logan Taylor Snowflake High School 12:43.17
Carter Papa Snowflake High School 13:46.86 1
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES FINALS
1 Camden Brimhall Snowflake High School 16.55
3 Ethan Beeler Show Low High School 18.94
4 Jonathon Pitts Snowflake High School 19.32
6 Conner Willis Snowflake High School 20.45
9 Peter Garcia Show Low High School 22.59
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES FINALS
1 Camden Brimhall Snowflake High School 45.00
2 Tyler Barberich Snowflake High School 45.50
4 Jonathon Pitts Snowflake High School 48.69
6 Bryce Adams Show Low High School 49.08
Samuel Coffman Show Low High School 53.98
Peter Garcia Show Low High School 57.44
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS
2 Snowflake High School 45.97
4 Show Low High School 46.68
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY FINALS
1 Snowflake High School 3:39.96
3 Show Low High School 3:43.80
BOYS HIGH JUMP FINALS
1 Kaden Brewer Snowflake High School 5-08.00
2 Dallin Hatch Snowflake High School 5-08.00
3 Cohen Stoddard Show Low High School 5-08.00
5 Ty Boone Snowflake High School 5-05.00
6 Zachary Hall Snowflake High School5-04.00
BOYS LONG JUMP FINALS
2 Kaden Brewer Snowflake High School 19-05.00
5 Tyler Barberich Snowflake High School 18-10.50
6 Colton Davis Snowflake High School 18-08.50
9 Zachary Hall Snowflake High School 17-02.00
Justin Warren Show Low High School 15-03.00
Landis Reed Alchesay High School 13-02.00
Chace Quay Alchesay High School 12:08.75
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP FINALS
2 Dallin Hatch Snowflake High School 42-01.00
4 Zachary Hall Snowflake High School 39-03.00
8 Justin Warren Show Low High School 33-04.00
BOYS POLE VAULT FINALS
1 Jaxon Penrod Blue Ridge High School 13-00.00
3 Aystin Flake Snowflake High School 11-06.00
4 Eastyn Ellsworth Blue Ridge High School 11-00.00
5 Alex Sherman Show Low High School 10-06.00
6 Zachary Woolridge Blue Ridge High School 10-00.00
7 Brylan Clark Snowflake High School 10-00.00
9 Seth Gillespie Show Low High School 9-06.00
BOYS DISCUS FINALS
1 Quinton Maxwell Show Low High School 163-05.00
5 Cain Trimble Show Low High School 106-05.00
6 Ty Boone Snowflake High School 105-10.00
Anthony Reed Snowflake High School 97-03.00
Tyreke Gushoney Alchesay High School 87-10.00
Carter McCombie Show Low High School 81-08.00
Mykee Ivins Alchesay High School 46-11.50
BOYS JAVELIN FINALS
1 Tate Hensley Snowflake High School 151-05.00
3 Tyler Clare Snowflake High School 119-03.00
4 Mason Mortenson Snowflake High School 116-07.00
5 Gavin Hensley Snowflake High School 114-04.00
7 Carter McCombie Show Low High School 104-03.00
9 Cain Trimble Show Low High School 100-04.00
Zeidyn Barker Show Low High School 89-03.00
Mykee Ivins Alchesay High School 78-01.00
Kyle Tate Alchesay High School 66-04.00
BOYS SHOT PUT FINALS
1 Quinton Maxwell Show Low High School 59-05.00
3 Ty Boone Snowflake High School 43-07.75
5 Tyler Clare Snowflake High School 41-02.75
7 Matthew Brimhall Snowflake High School 39-09.00
10 Cain Trimble Show Low High School 35-06.50
Carter McCombie Show Low High School 33-03.00
Tyreke Gushoney Alchesay High School 24-02.00
Mykee Ivins Alchesay High School 23-10.00
Connor Clark Show Low High School 23-09.00
