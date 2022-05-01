Winslow Invitational Track Meet
Girls Results
The Winslow Invitational Track Meet was held on Saturday, April 23, amidst very strong winds. The following results show the diminished times that result from those winds. The numbers at the front of the names indicate if a participant finished in the top 10 in each event.
GIRLS 100 METER DASH FINALS
2 Sarah Gurr Snowflake High School 14.04
3 Elle Huish Snowflake High School 14.15
4 Hailey Westover Snowflake High School 14.52
5 Mariah McNeil Show Low High School 14.57
10 Tacie Kay Snowflake High School 15.59
Aaliyah Nez Alchesay High School 18.58
Rauni Holguin Alchesay High School 20.32
GIRLS 200 METER DASH FINALS
2 Lydia Szabo Snowflake High School 26.62
3 Sarah Gurr Snowflake High School 29.38
6 Hailey Westover Snowflake High School 30.58
Alliyah Howe Show Low High School 34.14
Aaliyah Nez Alchesay High School 36.14
GIRLS 400 METER DASH FINALS
1 Lydia Szabo Snowflake High School 58.64 5
3 Alyssa Hall Snowflake High School 1:03.84
8 Rachel Larson Snowflake High School 1:14.10 4
Aaliyah Nez Alchesay High School 1:25.17
GIRLS 800 METER RUN FINALS
2 Alyssa Hall Snowflake High School 2:31.31
4 Anna Lancaster Snowflake High School 2:38.58
8 Abbie Williams Snowflake High School 2:53.04
Cadence McGrath Show Low High School 3:06.33
Andrea Suttle Alchesay High School 3:30.20
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN FINALS
8 Abbie Williams Snowflake High School 6:41.81
Cadence McGrath Show Low High School 6:48.04
Amy Ritz Snowflake High School 6:48.69
Andrea Suttle Alchesay High School 7:10.04
Tylila Yazzie Alchesay High School 8:48.04
GIRLS 3200 METER RUN FINALS
4 Alesyia Barlow Snowflake High School 12:50.71
Amy Ritz Snowflake High School 16:04.13
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES FINALS
1 Eliza Gurr Snowflake High School 19.35
3 Callia Toone Snowflake High School 19.89
8 Brea Toone Snowflake High School 20.94
GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES FINALS
2 Haddli Nichols Snowflake High School 56.70
3 Brea Toone Snowflake High School 56.94
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS
1 Snowflake High School 52:00
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY FINALS
1 Snowflake High School 4:25.75
GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY FINALS
2 Snowflake High School 10:46.69
GIRLS HIGH JUMP FINALS
1 Nicole Hipps Snowflake High School 4-09.00
2 Adelin Flake Snowflake High School 4-08.00
4 Lily Lundberg 11 Snowflake High School 4-08.00
6 Hailey Westover 9 Snowflake High School4-06.00
GIRLS LONG JUMP FINALS
1 Elle Huish Snowflake High School 16-00.00
2 Riley Toone Snowflake High School 15-11.00
5 Lily Lundberg Snowflake High School 15-00.00
8 Adelin Flake Snowflake High School 14-06.00
Mikenzie Kulish Show Low High School 12-11.75
Callie Tenijieth Alchesay High School 7-04.50
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP FINALS
1 Lily Lundberg Snowflake High School 33-08.50
2 Kamri Ballard Snowflake High School 33-07.00
3 Mikenzie Kulish Show Low High School 31-10.00
GIRLS POLE VAULT FINALS
1 Jessica Stepp Snowflake High School 8-06.00
2 Brooklyn Greer Snowflake High School 8-00.00
4 Katelyn Laduc Snowflake High School 7-00.00
5 Merri Whatcott Blue Ridge High School 7-00.00
6 Tacie Kay Snowflake High School 6-00.00
GIRLS DISCUS FINALS
1 Kaelyn Hipps Snowflake High School 111-04.00
2 Katelyn Cardon Snowflake High School 101-07.00
3 Shea Paredes Show Low High School 93-01.00
4 Sadie Hall Show Low High School 86-06.00
Brigette Butler Show Low High School 63-11.00
Nicole Hipps Snowflake High School 61-04.00
Monica McCombie Show Low High School 54-10.00
Emily Taylor Snowflake High School 45-05.00
Keona Young Alchesay High School 33-04.00
GIRLS JAVELIN FINALS
1 Kimberlee Eich Snowflake High School 112-00.00
2 Katelyn Cardon Snowflake High School 86-04.00
3 Lily Lundberg Snowflake High School 82-05.00
4 Jacey Perkins Show Low High School 76-02.00
6 Young Keona Alchesay High School 71-10.00
7 Kaja Brimhall Snowflake High School 69-04.00
Ellie Garrison Show Low High School 49-07.00
Monica McCombie Show Low High School 49-03.00
Christine Reed Alchesay High School 43-03.00
Tylila Yazzie Alchesay High School 38-08.00
GIRLS SHOT PUT FINALS
1 Shea Paredes Show Low High School 34-03.75
2 Katelyn Cardon Snowflake High School 32-09.75
3 Kaelyn Hipps Snowflake High School 32-01.00
4 Sadie Hall Show Low High School 31-04.25
7 Kimberlee Eich Snowflake High School 29-08.25
8 Monica McCombie Show Low High School 29-01.00
Vecenia Mouser Alchesay High School 20-02.00
Brigette Butler Show Low High School 19-07.25
Emily Taylor Snowflake High School 19-06.00
Kassie Lupe Alchesay High School 19-03.25
