The World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo is Aug. 20-22 at the Payson Event Center. This is the 137th anniversary of the August festivities and it is likely to see more competitors than in past years.
Many of the season’s earlier rodeos around the country were canceled due to COVID-19, including Payson’s Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo in May. The cancellations mean competitors seeking the required points to advance in the rankings have to attend some contests in which they might not have otherwise participated.
“We are limiting the competitors to 50 per event over the three performances,” said John Landino, a member of the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee.
“Not all 50 will ride in each event. Many times at different performances there are eight to 12 competitors. If there are not enough spots for competitors to compete at each performance we hold what they call slack on Friday morning to have them compete without a crowd for their score. This means that potentially there could be up to 350 total competitors come to our rodeo over the course of three performances. We usually get between 180 and 215 in August. There will not be 350 contestants, but we did not want 75 people to sign up for, say for barrel racing or bull riding,” he explained.
The events at the three performances — 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22 – include: bareback riding; barrel racing; bull riding; saddle bronc riding; steer wrestling; team roping; and tie-down roping.
Landino said this year a new event has been added, Women’s Professional Rodeo Association breakaway roping, sponsored by Matt Schulte. In addition to the traditional spurs, a buckle with precious stones will be awarded to the winner.
The PRCA contests are preceded by the WPRA’s performance at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 with barrel racing, pole bending and more. Gates open at 5 p.m. and admission is a can of food for area food banks.
Each of the three PRCA performances has a theme – Friday night is Tough Enough to Wear Pink, for every contestant and audience member wearing pink, funds are donated to local breast cancer awareness programs. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the performance at 7 p.m.
Saturday afternoon is Coca-Cola Family Day, with giveaways and family day special pricing for tickets. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the performance starts at 1 p.m.
Saturday night is the Special Patriotic Performance, with active duty military personnel admitted free of charge. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the performance is at 7 p.m.
For ticket information go to the website, paysonprorodeo.com or call 928-978-0694.
Due to COVID-19 there is no rodeo parade this year and a limited number of rodeo royalty will attend performances: Shelby Williams, Miss Rodeo Arizona; Miss Teen Rodeo Arizona; Katie Ramos, Miss Turquoise Circuit; and Paige Creasy, Payson Rodeo Queen.
This year’s rodeo again features the Historical Cowgirls Foundation drill team and specialty act Donnie Landis.
As always, the entertaining Mutton Bustin’ and Junior Steer Ridin’ events are planned before each rodeo performance.
