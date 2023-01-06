St Johns hosted a Round Robin wrestling meet on Jan. 4 at the high school gym in St Johns. Schools around the area brought both boys' and girls' teams to get a chance to face off after returning to school from the holiday break.
The meet included nine boys' teams, including local representation from Round Valley, St Johns, and Alchesay. On the girls side, seven teams were listed to participate, including Round Valley and Alchesay.
This was the first opportunity for many of the wrestlers to get back on the mat after the holiday break. Particularly for the girls' teams, participation at one event was a welcome change; Arizona schools have all girls' teams participating in one division, which means the girls usually have to travel more to compete, and often end up wrestling less as a result.
The round robin format allows wrestlers to compete in their weight class, but the teams are not competing in a dual competition. The girls and boys wrestled in alternating rounds.
The St Johns Redskins appear to be led by seniors Kyson Price and JT Richardson, by both experience and success. Price is the 2022 D4 215 weight class state champion. Richardson grabbed third place in last year's finals in the 150 weight class. St Johns appears to be strong in numbers, and while youth dot the roster, the youth are contributing, led by Trace Nielsen at the 150 weight class.
As the season continues we will need to keep an eye on St Johns, as they look to be in a good spot to push for the podium once again.
Round Valley's girls' and boys' teams both participated in the round robin. The girls' team is growing and getting better as a program. They are led by senior Lexi Salazar at the 100 lb weight class. Sisters Jaden and Sydnee Finch bring their hard-nosed work ethic to the mat. They are joined up and down the roster by successful girls, including freshman Elle Merrill at the 107 weight class, who won all three of her matches at this event. On the boys' side, the Elks are led by seniors Peyton Finch at 113, Kinnly Colwell at 132 and Torren Davis in the 157 class.
The Alchesay boys appear to be led by seniors Ty Goseyun at the 126 weight class and Maddox Nez at the 215 class. They are several others pushing to support the leaders with early season success, including Clarence Griggs at 138 and Jacy Truax at the 285 class.
The wrestling season is well underway, and it appears the Mountain has several teams and individuals on both the boys' and girls' sides ready to make a push toward the state finals in February.
