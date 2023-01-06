Mark Cox wrestling

Mark Cox of St Johns shakes hands with a wrestler from Greyhills Academy in preparation of a match at the 165 weight class on Jan. 4 at the St Johns High School gym. Cox took the win with a pin.

 Scott Madrid/Independent

St Johns hosted a Round Robin wrestling meet on Jan. 4 at the high school gym in St Johns. Schools around the area brought both boys' and girls' teams to get a chance to face off after returning to school from the holiday break.

The meet included nine boys' teams, including local representation from Round Valley, St Johns, and Alchesay. On the girls side, seven teams were listed to participate, including Round Valley and Alchesay.

