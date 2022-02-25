The state championship for boys and girls wrestling was held last weekend at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association has 14 weight classes in boys wrestling and 12 for the girls division.
Local area wrestlers brought home four state champion titles and five runner-up individual titles.
Competition was tough for the three-day tournament, and it all culminated with the parade of champions in which all the championship-round wrestlers were brought into the arena for the four boys divisions and one girls division to start the championship matches on Saturday.
Mogollon had a strong showing as a team and had many members place well in the tournament.
The Mustangs took third place in the state for Division 4.
Individual champion success for Mogollon started with a state championship at the 150-pound weight for Cael Porter, who took on Mason Palmer of Pima.
Malaki Porter faced a tough opponent in James Thomas from St. Johns in a clash for the 165 class with Malaki Porter taking the title.
Fisher Porter faced Gage Thomas of Winslow in the 190 championship and came away with the championship as well.
Malaki and Cael are brothers, and Fisher is a cousin. All three also won state titles last season and were standouts on the Mustangs’ undefeated and state championship-winning football team last fall.
Other Mogollon wrestlers finding success on the championship podium were Hadley Porter in the 120 class taking second and Payton Reidhead in the 144 class taking third.
St. Johns also had a strong showing in the championship rounds. Kyson Price faced Zach Shumway of Winslow in the 215 class and scored in the final seconds in the third period to claim the championship.
JT Richardson captured third in the 150 class, and Wesley Scarbrough was fifth in the 144 class.
Round Valley’s Morgan Orona followed last year’s third-place finish and matched it with another third place medal at 132. Kinnly Colwell took fifth place in the 126 class for Round Valley.
Morenci’s boys lead team scoring followed by Yuma Catholic, Mogollon, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran, Winslow, St. Johns, Tucson Mica Mountain, Holbrook, Wickenburg, and Monument Valley to round out the top 10.
Lobos place 4 on medal stand
Snowflake came in sixth for team scoring in Division 3 with 85 points.
Troy Kinlicheen at 126 and placed third, Rory Owens at 157 placed fifth, and Devin Kinlicheen at 215 and Bryce White at 190 each was in sixth place.
Pair of Cougars place at state
Brothers Zemira and Andy Wilhelm of Show Low placed fifth and sixth respectively at the state tournament.
Three other wrestlers, also representing Show Low High, won matches in the championships but failed to place. They were Caleb Cisneros, PJ Brown and Max Freund.
Zemira Wilhelm, wrestling at 113 pounds, won his first match by a fall over Aaron Gomez of Tucson Salpointe Catholic in a time of 1 minute 27 seconds.
He then was decisioned 3-1 by Nickolas Phillips of Flagstaff Coconino.
In Round 2 of the consolation bracket, Zemira Wilhelm won by a major decision, 15-3, over Jake Wood of American Leadership Gilbert.
On Friday in Round 3, Wilhelm won by another major decision, 13-1, over Zachary Mello of Prescott.
He then tasted defeat in the consolation semifinals to Trevor Ouellette of Gilbert Mesquite losing by a 6-4 decision.
On Saturday in the fifth-place match, Wilhelm won by a technical fall, leading 16-0 at the 4:56 mark of the match.
For his efforts, Zemira Wilhelm scored 14½ team points for Show Low and had a 43-7 season record.
Andy Wilhelm at 144 pounds won his first match on Thursday in a 2-1 decision over Sergio Martinez-Chavez of Peoria.
In his quarterfinal match, Wilhelm was decisioned 3-0 by Enzo Morales of Sahuarita Walden Grove.
He then won by an injury default over Tyton Slade of American Leadership Gilbert.
On Friday, Wilhelm won a 9-3 decision over Damian Manygates of Phoenix Cortez before losing in the consolation semifinals by a 8-2 decision to Isaac McKean of Cottonwood Mingus Union.
In the fifth-place match on Saturday, Wilhelm lost by a 6-2 decision to Kendrick Collins of Deer Valley thus taking sixth place in the championships.
For his efforts, Andy Wilhelm scored nine team points for the Cougars. His record for the season was 22-7.
Caleb Cisneros, wrestling at 120 pounds, won his first match of the championships by a fall over Aydon Darling of Phoenix Thunderbird in 2:24.
In the consolation matches, Cisneros lost two decisions and was eliminated. Cisneros had a season record of 36-20 and he earned four team points in the championships.
Max Freund at 113 pounds lost his first-round match by a fall but won his Round 1 consolation match on a 2-1 decision over Ethan Arney of Kingman Lee Williams.
He then lost in the second round and was eliminated. Freund earned one team point in the championships and had a season record of 24-16.
Heavyweight (285 pounds and under) PJ Brown lost his first-round match by a fall but came back in the first round of the consolation bracket and won an 8-1 decision over Avery Hines of Mingus Union.
Brown was then eliminated in Round 2 of the consolations. Brown’s season record was 25-24 and he earned one team point at state.
The Cougars finished in 24th place in Division 3 for team scoring with 29½ points.
Coach Scott Robinson loses only senior Andy Wilhelm from this contingent representing Show Low.
“The experience is very valuable when wrestling at state,” he said before the team headed for Phoenix. “With the addition of the champions from Show Low Junior High School, the team will be stronger and more balanced next year.”
