The Yellow Jackets amassed 407 total yards, including 213 passing, in a 36-14, 3A non-region win against visiting Ganado on Friday, Sept. 27. Blue Ridge improved to 5-1 and on Tuesday, debuted at No. 5 in the 3A rankings by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Junior quarterback P.J. London was 12-of-17 passing and he led the Jackets’ 194-yard rushing effort with 75 yards on six carries.
Damon Mitchell, also a junior, ran 10 times for 40 yards and three touchdowns and he had five catches for 81 yards. He also ran for a two-point conversion. Junior Ethan Marbello (four rushes, 41 yards) and sophomore Jose Galindo (4-35) each ran for a TD.
Senior Jimmy Wallace, who had two interceptions on defense, led Blue Ridge in receiving yards with four catches for 86 yards.
Sophomore Hershall Gregg led the Jackets on defense with 20 total tackles (18 assisted). Marbello had 12 tackles and Austin Slaughter and Christian Roman each had 11 stops. Ronan Palmer had a fumble recovery.
Tonight the Yellow Jackets (5-1) go on the road to take on Snowflake (4-1) in the Lobos’ 3A East opener. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
