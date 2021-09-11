Blue Ridge had trouble containing San Tan Charter’s dual-threat quarterback until it was absolutely necessary in the final minute of Friday night’s home game.
Throwing mostly short-yardage passes, Zayden Neill completed 31 of 40 passes for 67 yards and three touchdowns against the Yellowjackets. His longest completion was for 13 yards, but he also rushed for a gross total of 96 yards on 13 carries for the Roadrunners.
But on Neill’s final play he slipped and the Yellowjackets defense smothered the 6-foot-2-inch sophomore as the Roadrunners were trying to convert a two-point PAT to tie the game at 28-all with 13 seconds to play.
Blue Ridge quarterback Hunter Martinez then took a knee, and the Yellowjackets earned a 28-26 victory to improve to 2-1.
“An ugly win is better than a pretty loss,” Blue Ridge coach Jeremy Hathcock quipped after the game.
A steady running game behind Elam Antonelli and Franko Harris helped the Yellowjackets take a 14-0 lead 10 minutes into the game, but the Roadrunners crept back and took a 20-14 lead on Neill’s second of three TD passes at the 8:42 mark in the fourth quarter.
Antonelli, who carried 25 times for 126 yards with three TDs, scored on the next two drives on runs of 5 and 4 yards as the Yellowjackets went ahead 28-20 with 3:14 left to play.
Between those two drives, Martinez, playing as a defensive back, intercepted Neill at the Roadrunners’ 42-yard line.
“We knew they were throwing to the short side and they were just killing us on that,” Hathcock said. “We moved Hunter over there and Hunter’s a really good defensive back. It was just a matter of time before that was going to happen. Hunter just read it, played like he was supposed to do and really just let the game teach him a lesson throughout and he did a good job.”
Following Antonelli’s third touchdown, Neill was picked off for a third time, by Tim Barber, who had two interceptions.
“We basically manned them up, put more pressure on him,” Hathcock said. “If we could tackle we would’ve been a lot better off. But give credit to that quarterback. He’s super elusive. We know what we have to get better on. We basically manned him up, sent more pressure from different ways and made that quarterback make plays. And he did. He made a few plays, but that’s what changed for us. In the first half we were playing soft zone and we changed it up.”
San Tan mounted a final drive and scored as Neill found Daniel Dippre over the middle for 24 yards at the 0:13 mark to make the score 28-26.
Hathcock credited Antonelli for his pinch-hitting role at running back while other regulars missed the game.
“He never carried the ball before last week — ever in his life. Both of our (regular) running backs were out and he had to step up. He rushed for 100 yards last week (at Kingman.) We knew we were just 5 yards and a cloud of dust. That’s all we really could do with where our scheme is at. Three of our receivers are hurt, two of our running backs are out but we’re getting a lot of people back next week. They did what they had to do to win,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.