TUCSON — Show Low’s Maxwell family has made another connection to the Pima Community College athletic program.
Show Low Cougar Zachary Maxwell recently signed his letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs’ track & field program. Maxwell is the son of SLHS head coach Monte Maxwell, who holds the Pima school record in the hammer throw at 182 feet, 9 inches, set in 1990.
With this season cut short to slow the spread of coronavirus, the senior will have to wait until 2021 to achieve his goal of breaking his dad’s shot-put record, a goal Zachary has had since he was a little kid.
“With my senior season being canceled, I was extremely disappointed because I didn’t get the chance to achieve two of my goals that I have had for a long time,” Zachary said. “First, breaking my dad’s shot put record of 57-10.”
The senior is also disappointed he did not get a chance to win a state title this spring, another goal of his. He would have been the favorite in both the shot and discus at the 3A state meet. He put the shot 48-7 at the Chandler Rotary meet on Feb. 29 to rank first in the state for 2020.
His personal-record in the shot put is 51-10.5. Maxwell has a personal-record of 150-4 in the discus throw. Both PRs were set in 2018.
Zachary set season records with a distance of 139-10 in the discus throw at the Rotary meet, ranking third in the state with the effort.
“Secondly (I missed my goal of) being a state champion,” Zachary said. “I have had this dream since I started throwing. This would have been more important to me because records were meant to be broken, but once you’re a state champ you’re always a state champ.”
Zachary said he fell in love with the sport of track and field when he started in seventh grade..
“(I love) everything about it — mainly the atmosphere about, like how the only person you have to worry about is yourself,” he said. “How everyone cheers for each other.”
The senior said another goal of his is to compete collegiately,
“It is an honor to follow in my dad’s footsteps and throw at the high school he graduated from and Pima, the community college he went to before going to the University of Arizona,” said the senior. “Pima has a great track program being built for the next season. I will continue with shot and discus, but I will throw hammer as well. My dad holds the hammer record at Pima, (182-9, so I have) another chance to break a record of his.”
Pima’s interim coach, Chad Harrison, is excited the program signed the second-generation thrower.
“He’s a superstar thrower that will add depth to our throws crew,” Harrison said. “We are happy to have him follow in his father’s footsteps.”
Coach Harrison said “I would be a great addition to the team.
“I plan to major in Science and engineering. My plan is to go there for two years, then transfer to the University of Arizona to continue in engineering and track.”
