The 2021 Luna Pioneer Rodeo, held on Saturday, drew a large crowd to the tall pines of western New Mexico for rodeo action in a dozen events.
The rodeo was dedicated to Corwin Hulsey and Ricky Chavez, who died last year and were long time supporters and volunteers of the rodeo.
The rodeo, known for a good time and an afternoon cloud burst, was true to its nature and the crowd and participants continued on in the rain and mud.
The rodeo’s signature event is the wild cow ride with eight teams competing.
The winning team was Vernon’s Sy and Cody Westbrook and Colt Cantrell, of Oracle, with a time of 54.10 seconds.
The egg toss is also another unique rodeo event. The rodeo arena was lined up with over 150 teams.
The top little buckaroos were Quade Mortensen, of Virden, New Mexico, in mutton busting, Owen Finch, of Springerville, in calf riding and Bonnie Montoya, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, in barrel racing for ages 2-11.
Other top winners included:
• Ruby Jacobs (Quemado, New Mexico) in open barrel racing
• Tanna Webster (San Simon) in breakaway roping
• Damien Wood (Bosque, New Mexico) in bull riding
• Cody Shurtz (Vail) in calf roping
• Cody LeSueur (Eagar) in ranch bronc
• Cade Lee (Datil, New Mexico) in steer riding
• Scott and TJ Scarbrough (St. Johns) in team roping.
For a full list of participants and their times, visit www.lunarodeo.com.
Top contestants in all events enjoyed cash prize money and buckles. In addition, the top team ropers also enjoy saddles and knives as part of the Arcel Allsup memorial team roping.
