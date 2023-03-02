Pitch clock
MLB will officially introduce a pitch clock on Opening Day as part of the league’s rule changes aimed at improving pace of play.

 Lauren Hertz/Cronkite News

SURPRISE — On Saturday, a normally insignificant Grapefruit League game quickly became a hot topic in baseball circles when the Atlanta Braves’ Cal Conley struck out on a full count with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, with MLB’s official play-by-play reading “Cal Conley strikes out on an automatic strike.”

Conley failed to be “ready and alert” in the batter’s box with eight seconds remaining on the pitch timer after the Braves battled back from a three-run deficit to tie the game. Instead of playing the hero in a walk-off win, Conley became the center of a national debate regarding the newly-installed pitch clock, particularly, for its largest detractors.

