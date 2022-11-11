In a semifinal showdown between the #2-seeded St. David Tigers and the #3-seeded Mogollon Mustangs, it was a game of who would blink first, or which defense would make the big plays. Fortunately, though the Mustangs blinked first, it was their defense that stepped up in the second half and secured the 48-39 victory Saturday night.
The Mustangs opened the game on offense and after a 29 yard return on the opening kickoff by Blayk Kelton, the Mustangs started the game’s first drive. In a good ball-control, clock-using drive, the Mustangs marched down the field on 13 rushes for 61 yards that used over five minutes off the clock. Unfortunately, the Mustangs needed 62 yards and were stopped by the Tigers on the one-yard line.
The Tigers then took the ball 99 yards in 10 plays to open the scoring in the game. While the Mustangs ran the ball, the Tigers’ Ryan Gooding completed four passes in six attempts for 57 yards including a five yard toss to Marak Haynie for the touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
The Mustangs didn’t take long to answer as Payton Reidhead returned the kickoff 34 yards to the 45-yard line to start the drive. From there, Kelton ran up the middle and covered the rest of the field for a 55 yard touchdown jaunt. Kyson Owens ran over the two point conversion and Mogollon led 8-6.
Again, St. David roared back riding Gooding’s right arm as he completed four of six passes including an eight yard toss to Koy Richardson for the score. Paul Parker’s extra point kick was good and the Tigers had a 13-8 lead at the start of the second quarter.
Now it was the Mustangs’ turn and after Zach Martineau covered a Tiger onside kick attempt, the Mustangs covered the 61 yards needed in five plays. Owens connected with Cort Porter on a 23 pass to the one-yard line and Kelton bulled his way in for the touchdown and added the two-point conversion on a run that put the Mustangs back in the lead 16-13.
It was beginning to look like whichever team had the ball last was going to be the winner. Mogollon fans were hoping that their first drive stop on the one-yard line was not going to be the difference in the game.
Right on cue, St. David put together a 75 yard drive in 15 plays to retake the lead 19-16 with Haynie scoring on a six yard run.
Lightning struck again for Mogollon as Owens went 68 yards to put the Mustangs back on top 24-19. Again Kelton ran the three yards for the two-point conversion.
St. David closed out the scoring of the first half with a touchdown and two-point conversion as time ran out on what had been a very exciting two periods of football. The intermission started with the score of St. David 27, Mogollon 24.
Gooding started the second half like he ended the first: throwing on almost every down. Matteo Carrafa was the recipient of a big pass covering 48 yards to the Mustangs’ three-yard line. The Mustang defense held steady on three plays but Gooding tossed a one yard scoring strike to Conner Curtis and the Tigers had a 33-24 lead. In a game like this, a team does not want to get behind by more than a touchdown and the first drive failure to score was looming big in the Mustangs’ minds.
The Tiger defense was fired up and forced the Mustangs to punt on the next drive. Owens’ punt was good for 33 yards and put the Tigers back to their own 34-yard line. That was where the Mustang defense took over. After a three yard run, the Mustangs forced three incomplete passes. For the first time, Mogollon’s defense behind Trextan Reidhead and Martineau put pressure on Gooding and the Tigers turned the ball over to the Mustangs on downs.
It took the Mustangs six plays to cover the 32 yards with Owens capping the drive with a one yard touchdown run and Kelton converting the two-point run and the score was St. David 33, Mogollon 32.
Gooding and Haynie led the charge down the field covering 62 yards in six plays. Haynie ran in from the two-yard line and the Tigers had opened up a 39-32 lead. The Mustang defense rose up and stopped the two-point conversion to keep the score at a one touchdown deficit.
The Tigers were now keying solely on Kelton and he gained 12 very tough yards on the first two plays of the next Mustang drive. When Owens faked to Kelton on the third play, the Tigers massed at the line and Owens pulled the ball out and covered the 35 yards to the end zone to bring the Mustangs back within one. If a play works once, do it again, and the Tigers again stopped Kelton but Owens kept the ball and the Mustangs were back in the lead 40-39.
The fourth quarter belonged to Mogollon and its big-play defense. The first big play was a Kelton interception as a Gooding pass was deflected and Kelton grabbed it at the Mustang 38-yard line. After a short gain by Kelton, Owens again outran the St. David defense for a 58 yard touchdown. After a Payton Reidhead two-point conversion, the Mustangs led 48-39 with 10:22 left in the game.
If St. David was going to win, they were going to need two scores. They looked like they were on their way for their first one as a Curtis run for 21 yards and a Gooding to Carrafa pass for 35 yards had the Tigers knocking on the Mustang door inside the 30-yard line. After a holding penalty on the Tigers and an incomplete pass, Gooding dropped back on third and 15. This time it was Owens’ turn to be the thief as he jumped the Tiger route and gathered in the Mustangs’ second fourth quarter interception.
Mogollon then went on a 13 play drive to run out the last six minutes of the game and secure the win 48-39. The key play on the drive was a seven yard run by Owens on a fake punt that gave the Mustangs a first down by a yard and basically took the Tigers out of the game for good.
The victorious Mustangs will now attempt to win their third straight 1A football championship against conference rival Williams who upset #1-seeded Hayden 56-38. That championship game will be played at Scottsdale Coronado Saturday, November 12, at 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.