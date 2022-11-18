Repeating as champion in any sport is difficult. It is an uphill battle as all opponents are trying their best to knock off the champs.
Then, after a team does repeat, it is even more difficult a third time. Teams that achieve championships more than twice in a row are often referred to as dynasties.
Coach Rick Samon’s Mogollon Mustangs rightly claim themselves as a dynasty. Most years, for a large number of years, Mogollon High School has produced a championship football team. For the third year in a row, the Mustangs have claimed the 1A state championship. It was an uphill battle all year for this younger, less experienced squad of Mustangs, but when the dust had settled on the last game of the 2022 season, they made a close contest look easy. They improved every game this year and were hitting on all pistons Saturday night in Scottsdale as they squared off against rival Williams.
Behind some very experienced leaders and some unexpected play from less experienced players, and great leadership from a young quarterback, the Mustangs overwhelmed the Vikings 51-22.
The game didn’t start as it was going to go Mogollon’s way as Williams successfully engineered an onside kick and recovered on the Mustang 45-yard line. The Mustang defense was up to the task and forced a punt. That punt was a good one, and the Mustangs started their first possession of the game at their 7-yard line.
After a Blayk Kelton run netted no gain, Kyson Owens ran a play-action pass and hit Keagen Porter for a 12-yard gain and the Mustangs were on the move. Kelton ran for 15 yards but Owens was sacked and on third-and-14, he threw a strike to Adrian Suarez for 48 yards to put the Mustangs inside Williams’ 20-yard line. Two running plays by Payton Reidhead and Kelton and the Mustangs were first on the scoreboard. Owens ran for the two-point conversion and the Mustangs led 8-0.
A 16-yard kickoff return and a 15-yard penalty and the Vikings set up at the Mustang 38-yard line. After picking up one first down, Williams turned the ball over on downs at the Mustang 26-yard line.
A strength of the Mustangs all year was to face adversity in the form of penalties and turnovers and overcome it all with sheer determination. A holding penalty led to a third-and-11 and Owens showed a cool calmness by hitting Reidhead on a 33-yard pass. After runs by Kelton and Reidhead took the ball to the 26-yard line, Owens found an open Suarez who skipped into the end zone for a 14-0 Mustang lead as the first quarter ended.
Again, Williams could do no better than one first down and punted to put Mogollon in the hole once more on its 12-yard line. A Reidhead run for 24 yards moved the Mustangs out of the shadows of their goalposts and started a 13-play drive that resulted in no points but did flip the field and Williams had to start from its 4-yard line. Another three plays and a punt and the Mustangs were back in business at the Viking 45-yard line.
The two-play scoring drive started with an Owens pass to Reidhead for 26 yards and ended with a Kelton run of 19 yards, and with the two-point conversion run by Kelton, the Mustangs took a 22-0 lead.
Williams put together a solid drive culminating in a 6-yard run by quarterback Danny Siegfried, and the lead had been cut to 22-6.
It took just two plays again for the Mustangs to recover the larger lead as Owens scrambled for 14 yards and then found Suarez again for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Suarez spun out of a tackle at the 10-yard line and proceeded to the goal line. Kelton added the two-point conversion for a 30-6 lead.
The last minute of the first half belonged to the Mustang defense, and most notably to “little brother” Bryce Kelton. Bryce read the screen pass and while breaking up the play was held for a 10-yard penalty, and then on the next play registered a sack for an 8-yard loss. Suarez then jarred the ball loose on a potential pass reception on the third play of the Viking drive and the Mustangs went into halftime leading 30-6.
Mohammed Kayed kicked off for the Mustangs and pinned the Vikings inside their 20-yard line. Again the Mustang defense put on a show and after forcing a fumble, Brock Reidhead scooped up the loose ball near the 10-yard line and scooted in for the score making the lead 36-6.
Williams was determined to get back in the game and mounted an impressive seven-play, 69-yard drive with Raymond Gonzalez scoring from 5 yards the Vikings trailed 36-14.
Mogollon then took the game, the clock and the score in hand and using over five minutes drove 58 yards in 10 plays.
Owens ran the last 4 yards for the touchdown and then threw to Payton Reidhead for the two points and the lead grew to 44-14.
The Vikings roared back driving to the 1-yard line when disaster in the form of Adrian Suarez took place. Siegfried ran a play-action pass and after being pressured by the Mustangs lobbed a pass. Suarez read the play perfectly, stepped in front of the receiver inside the end zone and returned the interception all the way. Alexis Blasingame kicked the extra point, and with the third quarter coming to a close, the Mustangs were up 51-14.
The next two drives were quick turnarounds by both teams. Zach Martineau and Bryce Kelton recorded tackles for a loss and Trextan Reidhead recovered a fumble inside the Mustang 15-yard line. On the next play, Owens fumbled and the Vikings had the ball only 9 yards from the end zone. It took four plays, but Siegfried hit Gonzalez with a 4-yard toss and then hit Kevin Nunez for the two-pointer and the last score had the Mustangs leading 51-22.
“Three championships in a row is overwhelming to think about,” Samon said.
He was more impressed with his team and how much it developed this season after replacing so many of last season’s starters. “I am impressed by all they have accomplished this season,” he said.
