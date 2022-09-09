The streak is over! Mogollon’s 23 game winning streak came to an abrupt end with a 42-34 loss at Hayden on Friday night. Hayden’s aerial attack accounted for all six Lobo scores and powered them to a 42-6 lead midway through the third quarter. The Mustangs mounted a strong comeback bid but it was not enough to overcome the Hayden early lead.
Down 22-6 at halftime and 42-6 shortly after the second half had begun, the Mustangs bowed their backs and showed the skills that had make them 2-0 to start the season. Blayk Kelton, who scored the only Mustang touchdown in the first half, and Kyson Owens rallied the team toward what almost was a valiant comeback.
Owens threw three touchdown passes in the second half to Adrian Suarez (19 yards) and Payton Reidhead (23 and 50 yards) and Kelton blocked a punt and scooped up the errant ball to run 34 yards for the final Mustang touchdown and put the Mustangs in position to complete the comeback.
Coach Rick Samon stated that only three players on this year’s team had seen extensive action during the past two championship seasons and that the experience from this loss will go a long ways to help this team prepare for the rest of the season. ”Losing often results in experience, and this kind of experience results in character building.” What Coach Samon saw Friday night was the emergence of strong character in his team.
This was the first game that the young linemen for Coach Samon have had to sustain their blocks in order to competitively complete a play. The improvement in that phase of the game in the second half made the comeback attempt realistic. How that ability to do the same for a whole game will mean a lot as the team takes on future opponents.
Owens completed 13 passes in 23 attempts for 247 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Coach Samon believes that his junior quarterback revealed real leadership in the second half and it will pay dividends as the season progresses.
Mogollon hosts Mayer today, September 9, at noon. This will be a test to start a new streak building toward the 1A Arizona State Championships. Either the Mustangs will come out determined to learn from their losing experience, or what was seen in Hayden will be the norm for the season. Time will tell which way the Mustangs will go.
