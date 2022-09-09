The streak is over! Mogollon’s 23 game winning streak came to an abrupt end with a 42-34 loss at Hayden on Friday night. Hayden’s aerial attack accounted for all six Lobo scores and powered them to a 42-6 lead midway through the third quarter. The Mustangs mounted a strong comeback bid but it was not enough to overcome the Hayden early lead.

Down 22-6 at halftime and 42-6 shortly after the second half had begun, the Mustangs bowed their backs and showed the skills that had make them 2-0 to start the season. Blayk Kelton, who scored the only Mustang touchdown in the first half, and Kyson Owens rallied the team toward what almost was a valiant comeback.

