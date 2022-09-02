HEBER — For the 23rd time in a row, the Mogollon Mustangs were winners as they drive toward their third Arizona 1A football championship.
The victims on Saturday night were the San Manuel Miners to the beatdown tune of 59-0.
Blayk Kelton did not let the Miners relax as he took the opening kickoff 80 yards to score. Payton Reidhead caught a pass from Kyson Owens for the 2-point conversion and the Mustangs led 8-0 with only 19 seconds off the clock.
Alexis Blasingame kicked an onside kick and after much scrambling, the Mustangs were awarded the recovery right at the 50-yard line. From there, quarterback Kyson Owens took the reins and the Mustangs were on the move.
An Owens-to-Reidhead pass covered 19 yards followed by a Kelton run of 24 yards, but 10 yards were taken off for holding. With a first-and-goal from the 16, Owens ran twice to get to the 3. On fourth down, Kelton bulled his way into the end zone. Again, an Owens-to-Reidhead pass was good for the 2-point conversion and with 9:18 left in the first quarter Mogollon led 16-0.
San Manuel took the next kickoff to its 33 but with a fourth-and-1 at the 42 the Miners were stuffed near the line and the measurement was just short. The Mustangs again had possession and this time only 43 yards away from the goal line. Owens took the ball in the shotgun and hit Adrian Suarez down the sideline. Suarez made two tacklers miss and flew over the goal line to score. This time, Kelton bulled in for the conversion and the Mustangs held a 24-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
San Manuel’s quarterback, Ralphie Valencia, avoided Mustang pressure and completed a 20-yard pass to Mathias Medina and the Miners had a first-and-10 at their 41. After a bad snap and a short gain, the Miners were forced to punt. A 36-yard punt with no return and the Mustangs went on the offensive for the fourth time in the first quarter at their 30.
Owens ran for 18 yards, Kelton for two, and then Owens hit Suarez in stride for a 20-yard gain to the Miners’ 26. Not allowing the Miners to catch their breath, Owens hit Reidhead for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Again, Kelton ran in the conversion and the Mustangs led 32-0 with still 2:27 left in the first quarter.
The Miners returned the kickoff 14 yards to their 31 and after a sack by the Mustangs’ Brock Reidhead, two rushing plays got the Miners to the 44 and their second first down. A sack by Zack Martineau pushed the Miners back to the 39, but a penalty by the Mustangs gave the San Manuel team its third first down on the Mogollon 45 as the first quarter came to a close.
Valencia’s pass to Medina moved the ball inside the Mogollon 35, but then the Mustang defense stiffened. After a short pass to Tony Guisa, Valencia’s next two passes fell incomplete and the Mustangs took over on their 30.
A methodical 5:22 drive moved the Mustangs for another score. Kelton ran for 7 yards, Owens for 4 and a first down. After a 7-yard loss and a personal foul on the Miners, Owens ran for 10 and 18 yards, sandwiched around an 18-yard run by Kelton, and Payton Reidhead finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. The conversion try was no good, but the Mustangs had a 38-0 lead with 5:25 remaining in the first half.
Blasingame’s kickoff put the Miners on their 33 and once again the Mustangs’ defense was superior as Martineau blocked the Miner punt and with 2:24 left in the first half, the Mustangs took over on the San Manuel 12. Owens wasted no time and hit Suarez for the score on the first play of the drive. Blasingame kicked the extra point and the score was 45-0.
The first half ended on a two-man sack by Trextan Reidhead and Kyton Tomlinson back on the Miners’ 6 and the Mustangs went into the locker room ahead 45-0.
The second half started the same way the first ended. After an incomplete pass, Martineau recorded a sack for a 9-yard loss followed by Trextan Reidhead’s sack for a 6-yard loss. The Miners had to punt from their 15.
Payton Reidhead ran the punt back 10 yards to the Miners’ 40 where the Mustangs went back to work. Kelton ran for 8 yards, Payton Reidhead for 4, and then Kelton scored on a 28-yard run. Owens ran the conversion in and the Mustangs were ahead 53-0.
After a short kickoff return, San Manuel set up shop on its 30. After two short gains, the Kelton brothers, Blayk and Bryson, combined for a 6-yard tackle for loss followed by a Trextan Reidhead sack and the Mustangs took over on the San Manuel 27. It took Owens one play to cover the 27 yards and score the eighth touchdown for the Mustangs. The pass for the conversion was incomplete and the lead of 59-0 with 3:33 left in the third quarter would complete the scoring for the night.
Junior reserve running back Ryan Ulmer took over for the Mustangs gaining 11 yards rushing and 16 receiving during the fourth quarter to keep the ball out of the Miners’ hands. The final minutes were played near mid-field and there were no more scoring plays.
Mogollon travels south to play Hayden High School, a member of the 1A East division. The Lobos are also 2-0 with impressive victories over Valley Union (62-0) and Joseph City (73-6). Last year, the Mustangs prevailed 54-0 but it looks like the Lobos are much improved and will be out for some revenge with a better team this season.
The Mustangs, though, will be looking to win their 24th game in a row and will have to do it on the road. Coach Rick Samon has had his team prepared every week for the last two years and this should prove no differently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.