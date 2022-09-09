Arizona’s longest current winning streak in high school football ended Friday night in Gila County.
Mogollon’s 23-game run of success came to an abrupt end with a 42-34 loss at Winkleman Hayden on Friday.
Hayden’s aerial attack accounted for all six of the Lobos’ scores and powered them to a 36-point lead midway through the third quarter.
The Mustangs (2-1) mounted a strong comeback bid, but it was not enough to overcome their deficit.
Down 22-6 at halftime and 42-6 shortly after the second half had begun, the Mustangs bowed their backs and showed the skills that had made them 2-0 to start the season. Blayk Kelton, who scored the only Mustang touchdown in the first half, and Kyson Owens rallied the team toward what almost was a valiant comeback.
Owens threw three touchdown passes in the second half to Adrian Suarez (19 yards) and Payton Reidhead (23 and 50 yards) and Kelton blocked a punt and scooped up the errant ball to run 34 yards for the Mustangs’ final touchdown and put them in position to complete the comeback.
Mogollon coach Rick Samon stated that only three players on this year’s team had seen extensive action during the past two championship seasons and that the experience from this loss will go a long way to help this team prepare for the rest of the season.
“Losing often results in experience, and this kind of experience results in character building,” Samon said Tuesday.
What Samon saw Friday night was the emergence of strong character in his team.
This was the first game that the young linemen for Samon have had to sustain their blocks in order to competitively complete a play. The improvement in that phase of the game in the second half made the comeback attempt realistic. How that ability to do the same for a whole game will mean a lot as the Mustangs take on future opponents.
Owens completed 13 of 23 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Samon believes that his junior quarterback revealed real leadership in the second half and it will pay dividends as the season progresses.
Mogollon hosts Mayer at noon Friday. This will be a test to start a new streak building toward the 1A state championship playoffs. Either the Mustangs will come out determined to learn from their losing experience, or what was seen in Hayden will be the norm for the season. Time will tell which way the Mustangs will go.
