Ali's grandson

Nico Ali Walsh, left, hopes to show fans his full range of skills in Friday’s bout against Eduardo Ayala at Desert Diamond Arena.

 Damian Rios/Cronkite News

GLENDALE — As Nico Ali Walsh touched down in Phoenix this week, he couldn’t help but feel the emotions from his last visit.

Over six years ago, Ali Walsh came to the Valley with family to lay his grandfather – the great Muhammad Ali – to rest. Now he’s back in the area preparing for a more cheerful experience, if he can extend his professional boxing record to 8-0 with a victory Friday at Desert Diamond Arena.

