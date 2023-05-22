NASCAR Denny Hamlin

23XI Racing’s Denny Hamlin was penalized for intentionally causing a wreck at Phoenix Raceway on March 12. “I have nothing to say,” he said a week later in his next media availability.

 Joe Eigo/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Kyle Busch wanted to turn Phoenix Raceway into Royal Rumble on a Sunday afternoon in March, and the former NASCAR Cup Series champion let it be known days after Denny Hamlin intentionally wrecked rival Ross Chastain at Phoenix Raceway.

“When it comes to the time in which it starts affecting other people’s races and such, then again, I think it leaves the door open for you to go punch somebody in the face,” Busch said after the collision affected him and other drivers during the 317-mile NASCAR Cup Series race.

