When the Phoenix Suns were vying for their first NBA championship this season a guy from Holbrook got in their way and helped the Milwaukee Bucks win the title instead.
According to a Wikipedia page, the Bucks’ head coach, Mike Budenholzer, was born on Aug. 6, 1969, in Holbrook and played basketball at Holbrook High School when his father, Vince, was the Roadrunners’ coach.
Known by “Bud” or “Coach Bud,” Budenholzer just completed his third season coaching the Bucks, and previously coached the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-14 to 2017-18.
He was hired by the Bucks on May 17, 2018.
In all three of his seasons in Milwaukee, the Bucks have won the Central Division title.
In eight seasons as an NBA head coach, Budenholzer has won the league’s Coach of the Year award twice, in 2019 and in 2015. His career coaching record in the regular season is 375-262.
After a college career at Pomona College, Budenholzer played and coached in Denmark’s professional league.
He returned to the United States and in 1996 was hired as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs and in 17 seasons helped the Spurs win four NBA championships.
In this season’s NBA Finals, the Suns won the first two games at home, and then the Bucks took command of the seres by winning four straight, including the clinching Game 6, 105-98, on July 20 in Milwaukee.
