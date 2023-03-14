ASU Jamiya Neal
Sun Devils guards Jamiya Neal and DJ Horne talking during their 78-59 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

 Nikash Nath/Cronkite News

LAS VEGAS — March is defined by its unsung heroes and Cinderella magic that propels unlikely teams and players to make names for themselves.

Even though Arizona State (22-12) fell short against in-state rival Arizona (26-6) in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, the Sun Devils found another reliable option in Jimaya Neal. Neal has taken on an expanded role in the absence of Austin Nunez and his play has been one of the tournament’s biggest takeaways for the Suns Devils.

