Durant Suns conference
A large group of fans was invited to attend the press conference introducing Durant Thursday. It was a festive atmosphere with “Durant” chants, videos and t-shirt tosses.

 Aaron Schmidt/Cronkite News

PHOENIX – The unusually chilly day in Phoenix was countered by the heat of excitement as superstar Kevin Durant walked across the Footprint Center court. Yells and cheers from children to adults greeted the NBA superstar, who smiled as he put his hand up and welcomed support from fans that filled one side of the arena.

“I felt the excitement as soon as I got off the plane. (Thank you, everyone) for giving me a warm welcome, and I still feel like I got to prove myself every day,” the new Phoenix Suns acquisition said Thursday in his first official press conference with the media.

