NFL owners are holding their annual meetings this week in Phoenix to discuss a number of items on the agenda dealing with “competitive equity” and “player safety.”

PHOENIX — The NFL Annual Meeting kicked off Sunday as owners, coaches and league officials came together to discuss a variety of issues facing the upcoming NFL season and beyond. For a small sample of front office executives and head coaches, the three days at the Arizona Biltmore will decide 17 rules and five bylaw proposals.

These proposals come from either clubs or NFL committee members seeking changes in either the operation of the game itself – rules – or the league season and structure – bylaws. Of these propositions, a large majority focus on “competitive equity” or “player safety,” with those two themes backing 13 of the 22 total proposals and 12 of the 17 rule proposals.

