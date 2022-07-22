A beautiful day of disc golf competition at the Four Seasons Disc Golf Course on Saturday, June 25, brought in over $2,500 for Northland Pioneer College Friends and Family scholarships for US military veteran students at NPC.

This annual tournament was the first since COVID put the event on hold in 2020 and was the first disc golf tournament Friends and Family has hosted that was sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA). It was produced in partnership with the towns of Snowflake and Taylor and brought professional and amateur disc golfers from around the southwest, with players vying to qualify for the PDGA Masters (Pro & Am) Disc Golf World Championships, which are scheduled for July 11-15, 2023 in Flagstaff. Of the 80 players who registered, 58 (73%) traveled over 100 miles to participate. The Four Seasons Disc course is nestled nicely within the Snowflake Municipal Golf Course and was designed by Disc Golf Hall of Famer Dan Ginnelly and “Snowflake” Steve Johnston, two pioneers of the sport.

