LITCHFIELD PARK — The Wildlife for Tomorrow Foundation will honor the 2020 and 2021 classes of inductees into the Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame at the annual banquet on Aug. 21 at the Wigwam Resort, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd. in Litchfield Park. The 2020 banquet was not held due to COVID-19.
The 2021 inductees are:
• Arizona Becoming an Outdoors-Woman is a volunteer-driven organization that has taught outdoor skills and provided outdoor experiences to hundreds of women at camps and workshops in Arizona.
• Bill Hardy, of Tucson, is an outdoorsman, mentor and wildlife-viewing expert who pioneered a glassing technique using binoculars attached to a camera tripod, and who was also instrumental in developing the Three Points Shooting Range.
• Margie Anderson, of Phoenix, is a longtime outdoors writer, editor and blogger who has written wildlife and outdoor recreation articles for numerous publications and encourages people to experience the outdoors with their kids.
• Charlie Kelly, of Phoenix, is a tireless advocate for wildlife conservation and the outdoor heritage who has held leadership positions with numerous sportsmen’s/conservation organizations and government boards.
• Randall Babb, of Apache Junction, is a lifelong hunter, angler and wildlife expert as well as an accomplished writer, artist, photographer and taxidermist who worked for the Arizona Game and Fish Department for more than 30 years.
The 2020 inductees are:
• Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, in Tucson, is recognized as one of the top 10 museums/zoological parks in the country and has been an indispensable partner with AZGFD in several aspects of amphibian and reptile conservation.
• Josiah (Joe) Austin, of Willcox, is a longtime wildlife conservationist and rancher who has partnered with AZGFD on reintroduction efforts of several wildlife species, including Gould’s turkeys, into historic habitats on his property.
• Joe Bill Pickrell, of Phoenix, is an avid outdoorsman who has held leadership positions with multiple sportsmen’s/conservation groups and who has tirelessly participated in on-the-ground wildlife projects and fundraising events.
• Justin Stewart, of Mesa, is a dedicated sportsman and dairy owner who has generously opened his property to a number of events hosted by AZGFD and Wildlife for Tomorrow, including events designed to recruit and retain new hunters.
• Gloria Tom, of Window Rock, has been director of the Navajo Nation Department of Fish and Wildlife since 1998 and has coordinated or partnered with AZGFD on conservation, law enforcement, youth events, and other matters.
• Peggy Anne Vallery, of Oro Valley, has held numerous leadership positions with the National Wild Turkey Federation and, as a staunch advocate for women hunters, started the first NWTF “Women in the Outdoors” event in Tucson.
More detailed biographical information on the inductees can be found on the Wildlife for Tomorrow Outdoor Hall of Fame web page.
To make a reservation for the Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame banquet, fill out and submit an online order form (a link to the form is also posted at the Outdoor Hall of Fame web page). Tickets are $70 each. There are also sponsorship and advertising opportunities.
The banquet event will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the induction ceremony. Suggested attire is business casual or western wear.
The Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame was developed in 1998 by the Wildlife for Tomorrow Foundation to honor those who have made significant contributions to Arizona’s wildlife, the welfare of its natural resources, and the state’s outdoor heritage. Previous inductees include the likes of Senator Barry Goldwater, Congressman Mo Udall, sports writer Ben Avery, outdoor writer Bob Hirsch, the Phoenix Herpetological Society, Senator John McCain, and many other men, women and organizations that have served selflessly and continuously worked for the success of conservation of Arizona’s precious wildlife resources.
Wildlife for Tomorrow is an independent 501©(3) nonprofit organization that exists to accelerate and magnify the impact of the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s mission to conserve and protect Arizona’s wildlife and provide safe, ethical outdoor recreation.
For more information, visit www.wildlifefortomorrow.org/take-action.
