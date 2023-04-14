Pat's Run

Pat’s Run, the race honoring the late Pat Tillman, finishes inside Sun Devil Stadium. The first event was held 15 years ago.

 Courtesy/Christina Hundley

PHOENIX — Sparked by a brainstorming session at a bar in Chandler, Pat’s Run organizers are preparing for the 19th annual race that honors former Arizona State and Cardinals football star, Pat Tillman.

Tillman famously walked away from his NFL career to join the elite Army Rangers in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. He was killed by friendly fire while serving near Sperah, Afghanistan in 2004. He was 27 years old.

