Suns Kevin Durant
Buy Now

The Phoenix Suns become overnight favorites to win the Western Conference after pulling off a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for superstar Kevin Durant.

 Courtesy/Suns.com

PHOENIX — In the dead of night, Mat Ishbia and company made a dramatic move.

On his first day on the job, the new Suns and Mercury owner pulled off arguably the biggest trade in Phoenix sports history.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.