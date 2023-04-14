Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will need strong efforts from their top players, including Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker.

 Alina Nelson/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — The dust of the regular season has settled, and playoff matchups have been set.

Among the most intriguing first-round series is the best-of-seven set between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Both entered the season with legitimate championship aspirations. Both have never won a championship. Both have dealt with a plethora of injuries to star players this year. And both have valid reason to believe they can beat the other.

