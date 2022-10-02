Pickleball is a game played by young, old, and everyone in between. The game was first invented in 1965 by three dads from Washington with bored kids. They wanted to create a game that the whole family could play together. It slowly made its way around the United States and Canada, and for several years has been touted as the country’s fastest-growing sport.
Pickleball grew so quickly that in 1976, Tennis Magazine highlighted it in a story titled “America’s Newest Racquet Sport.” Active seniors quickly jumped on the pickleball bandwagon when The Villages in Florida (a 32-square-mile retirement community) built the first pickleball courts in 1989. It became so popular within this age group that in 2008, Pickleball was included for the first time in the National Senior Games Association.
The continued spread of the sport is attributed to its popularity within community centers, physical education classes and retirement communities. Although initially considered an active senior sport, it continues to grow worldwide among the youth, too. School-aged kids enjoy the game because it is easy to learn, has a challenging component and it also has a funny name! (The name comes to us courtesy of Pickles, the dog of one of the inventors, who was known to run off with the ball during the games.)
Pickleball is played on a badminton-sized court with a ping pong-type racquet, a wiffle-type ball, and tennis-like rules. The game can be played as a game of singles or doubles. The rules sound complicated but they’re actually pretty easy to pick up. A quick google search will offer you everything you need to know about the rules and how to play. This is a sport that people have fun right away, even if they have never played. And once you play a couple of times, you’re hooked!
Warning! Pickleball is addicting
Prior to moving to Show Low almost five years ago, I played pickleball six days a week for two hours a day. I also taught weekly beginner pickleball classes. Yes, for ten years, I had the pickleball bug. This fast-paced sport offered me camaraderie, challenge and competition.
Most players, once they pick up a paddle, can’t put it down. I was not alone in my desire to play and play. Especially once you get skilled enough to do tournaments — this is where you can test your mettle and stamina. And most pickleball tournaments even offer a category for advanced beginners so they, too, can experience their competitive side.
Since moving to the mountain, I slowly weaned myself off the many weekly hours of playing and turned to other forms of exercise. But I still carry fond memories of the social and challenging aspect of the game. I can easily say you will be guaranteed to make a lot of friends … and get fit at the same time.
A healthy, fun sport
Lack of self-discipline is a reason many people say they don’t exercise. As a result, they lose interest quickly. But I believe one of the biggest deterrents to exercise is trying to find something that you enjoy doing regularly. Pickleball can solve that problem. When you are having a good time and getting a workout at the same time, that type of activity can provide the necessary incentive to keep exercising.
A study in the International Journal of Research in Exercise Physiology found that adults who played one hour of pickleball three days per week for six weeks improved their blood pressure, cholesterol, and cardiorespiratory fitness levels. Who can say no to that?
Create your own pickleball court
Pickleball is a year-round sport played both indoors and outdoors (depending on weather). Here on the mountain, there are several venues where you can play, from Pinetop to Show Low. Unfortunately, most of the playing in this area is during the summer. But don’t let that stop you — if you have a large space at your home, it is so easy to set up. Just make sure your space has a surface where the ball can bounce.
Specs and dimensions are easily located online so you can measure out your own pickleball court and tape out the playing areas. Once you have mapped out the space, all you need is the necessary equipment — racquets, pickleball balls, and nets. You can find all of it at most sporting goods stores or on any pickleball website. Now you can have your own game ready to go at a moment’s notice.
To learn more about pickleball, visit USA Pickleball — the governing body for the sport in the U.S. — at https://usapickleball.org.
