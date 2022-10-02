Pickleball is a game played by young, old, and everyone in between. The game was first invented in 1965 by three dads from Washington with bored kids. They wanted to create a game that the whole family could play together. It slowly made its way around the United States and Canada, and for several years has been touted as the country’s fastest-growing sport.

Pickleball grew so quickly that in 1976, Tennis Magazine highlighted it in a story titled “America’s Newest Racquet Sport.” Active seniors quickly jumped on the pickleball bandwagon when The Villages in Florida (a 32-square-mile retirement community) built the first pickleball courts in 1989. It became so popular within this age group that in 2008, Pickleball was included for the first time in the National Senior Games Association.

