TAYLOR — The Taylor Rodeo Grounds presented another fantastic rodeo last weekend called Pioneer Days with a wide variety of events, for the thousands of fans in attendance to enjoy.
It may have been down pouring rain with a more than muddy arena but, that did not stop all the cowboys and cowgirls participating in the rodeo from going out and getting dirty.
The night started with an event not many people have seen, a wild cow milking race in which teams had to rope the cow and then milk it. The first team to do this was declared the winner.
Fans in the stands were even given the opportunity to go out and participate in the rodeo. Eight fans came down out of the stands to compete in the American race event, having to ride a horse around a barrel and then catch a football while still riding the horse.
All the contestants in every event put in so much hard work before going out to the rodeo from working with their horses to practicing the littlest of techniques.
They give everything they have to be out there doing what they love.
Justin Flake, president of the Taylor Rodeo Grounds, took the time to answer some questions.
Starting with, how are you guys able to put on such large events like this?
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without all of our great sponsors we have and all of the people who show up to work the rodeos. It really is a huge team effort,” Flake said.
What is your favorite part about the rodeo?
“I love that the families and spectators can come out and enjoy the rodeo while watching a great show. It’s really a sight to see.”
And finally, what would you tell the people who have never been to a rodeo before to get them out here?
“I think it’s a really great way to come out and support their local community and see what the Western lifestyle really is like,” Flake said.
More rodeos are sure to come, and the Taylor Rodeo Grounds welcomes everyone to come out and enjoy the rodeo with their family and friends even if you never have before.
