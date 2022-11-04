The playoffs for 2A and 3A conferences start on Friday. The 1A is in its third week and will have the semifinals in Scottsdale on Friday and Saturday.
In 3A, Blue Ridge travels to Show Low while Round Valley will host Florence. Both games are slated to start at 7 p.m. on Friday.
In 2A action, St. Johns will travel to Willcox for a 7 p.m. Friday game.
Mogollon will continue its quest for a third straight 1A crown playing in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday in Scottsdale at Coronado High School against St. David.
When the playoffs begin, any previous records between teams are discarded and the two teams square off with new plans for each other. The 50-7 beatdown by Show Low just four weeks ago needs to be forgotten by the Yellowjackets and a new plan formulated by coach Jeremy Hathcock in order to attack one of the best defenses in 3A football.
On the other hand, coach Carlo Hernandez needs to make sure his Cougars are not looking too far ahead because of that large win against their rivals. The Yellowjackets have a stronger defense than they showed in the Oct. 7 game and will come out hitting.
The key to a potential Cougars win lies in the speed of quarterback Nash Brewer and running back Ryan Kishbaugh. The Yellowjackets had no answer for their speed in October and are going to need to address that on Friday. Kishbaugh played a very limited role against the Yellowjackets in the previous matchup but is full strength this time around.
All season opponents have had difficulty trying to score on the Show Low defense. Cutter Pepper and Jermey Kishbaugh make life miserable for quarterbacks so Yellowjacket freshman Luke Berlin will have to use the experience he has gained this season to keep the Cougars off balance.
The keys to the game are whether the Yellowjacket defense can contain the explosive Cougar attack and if the Cougar defense can maintain the dominance it demonstrated in the previous contest.
Other games
• Round Valley will host Florence on Friday. Neither team has played the other this season nor have they played any common opponents.
The Gophers did play No. 2-ranked Eastmark and were beaten soundly 54-7 while the Elks played No. 4 Show Low and were beaten 38-9. Because of the closer game against a higher-ranked team, the Elks were awarded with a higher ranking and given home-field advantage in the first round.
Round Valley will count on the speed of junior Ryker Marble running out of his quarterback position to keep the Gophers offense off the field to secure favorable field position for the Elks throughout the game. Marble has been a very effective passer, too, this season throwing for 1041 yards and 16 touchdowns. Sophomore Kyle Clark with 542 yards rushing and six touchdowns has been the leading ground gainer for the Elks. The Elks defense is led by junior linebacker Gauge Baker and senior tackle Keanu Clark, They will be counted on heavily by Coach Brad Baca to stop the balanced offense of the Gophers.
The Gopher offense revolves around junior running back Josh Jackson who has gained 950 yards this season while scoring 14 touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Logan Stenson who has completed 66,7% of his passes for 1038 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Florence defense has given up an average of only two touchdowns per game after throwing out the loss to Eastmark.
This should be an evenly matched contest by two teams gearing up to prove they belong in the upper echelons of 3A football.
• St. Johns will travel to Willcox on Friday and the Redskins will have their work cut out for them. The Cowboys sport one of the best running games in the state behind two 185-pound senior running backs. The key to Redskins victories this season has been a stout defense and a quick-strike offense. Both will be needed to move into the second round of this season’s playoffs.
• Mogollon (8-2) plays 9-1 St. David in the 1A semifinals at Scottsdale Coronado High School.
The Mustangs are depending on the neutral site in Scottsdale to be able to avenge the early-season loss to St. David at the Tigers’ home field. The score in that game was 61-44 as both teams scored prolifically. Coach Rick Samon stated following that game that the inexperience of the Mustang linemen was very evident as they were unable to maintain their blocks against a bigger and more experienced team.
The Mustangs have gained a lot of experience since that loss and beating #1-ranked Williams demonstrated that the line has overcome its inexperience and has been able to sustain attacks throughout the remainder of the season. The win by Mogollon vaulted them to the #3 ranking and dropped Williams to #4.
The winner of this game will take on the winner of top-ranked Winkelman Hayden (10-0) versus No. 4 Williams (9-1) that is being played Friday also at Coronado.
