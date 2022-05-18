PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is urging everyone to wear a life jacket, and follow all safety regulations and laws this summer when recreating on Arizona’s waterways.
“A life jacket does exactly what it says — it saves your life when you need it,” said Danny Rodriguez, watercraft law enforcement program coordinator. “However, it can only save your life if you’re wearing one, and often it’s too late to put one on once you realize you need it.”
According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics, in cases where the cause of death has been determined, 86% of drowning victims in recreational boating accidents were not wearing a life jacket. AZGFD wants to stress the importance of wearing a life jacket and focusing on safe boating practices as the busy boating season gets underway.
To promote the use of life jackets, as well as kick off National Safe Boating Week on Saturday, AZGFD and partner agencies will conduct a life jacket exchange that day and again May 28. Those who have an old, worn out, or improperly fitting life jacket will be able to exchange it for a new one, free of charge (while supplies last).
“Like anything else, life jackets wear out with time, and these exchange events are a great opportunity for Arizona’s boaters and paddlers to ensure they have a life jacket that not only fits correctly, but is in great condition and ready should they need it,” said Josh Hoffman, boating safety education coordinator.
Exchange locations Saturday, May 21:
Bartlett Lake: Jojoba Ramp, 8 a.m.-noon.
Canyon Lake: Main Ramp, 8 a.m.-noon.
Lake Pleasant: 10-Lane Ramp, 8 a.m.-noon.
Saguaro Lake: Main Ramp, 8 a.m.-noon.
Tempe Town Lake: Marina, 8 a.m.-noon.
London Bridge: Beach Stage, Lake Havasu City, 10 a.m.-noon.
Bullhead City Fire Department: Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Drive, Bullhead City, 9 a.m.-noon.
Eagle Motorsports: 2106 AZ-Hwy 95, Bullhead City, 9 a.m.-noon.
Exchange locations Saturday, May 28:
Buckskin Fire Department, 8500 Riverside Drive, Parker, 9 a.m.-noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.