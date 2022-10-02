Gray squirrel

An Arizona gray squirrel is shown.

 VJ Anderson/Wikimedia commons

PHOENIX — This is the time of year that Arizona’s small game and waterfowl hunters have been waiting for.

In addition to the start of tree squirrel and band-tailed pigeon seasons Friday, Sept. 30, hunters can pursue dusky grouse through Nov. 6 and chukar until Feb. 12, 2023. The season for cottontail rabbit runs through June 30, 2023, and the start of the season for Gambel’s and scaled quail is just around the corner (Oct. 14).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.