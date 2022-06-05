For some hopeful hunters who are planning to apply for 2022 fall hunt permit-tags, there might be a bit of confusion when they get to the draw application screen that offers a choice between the PointGuard products to protect their bonus points.
So, what are the advantages of PointGuard Plus?
For $25, an applicant will have the opportunity to surrender a hunt permit-tag and have their bonus points reinstated for all eligible big game species for three consecutive draw cycles from the date of purchase.
PointGuard Plus can be purchased from the time of completing an online application, right up to the deadline to update credit card or debit card information (prior to AZGFD processing hunt applications). The fee is non-refundable.
Only one hunt permit-tag may be surrendered, per species. If an applicant is drawn in the future for that particular species, that hunt-permit tag must be used, expending all accumulated bonus points. Only then may an applicant participate again in PointGuard Plus (and PointGuard).
Those who purchase PointGuard Plus will receive priority positioning for the reissuing of hunt permit-tags that are surrendered by PointGuard members and non-members alike.
A free AZGFD portal account is not required to purchase PointGuard Plus. A portal account is still needed for those applicants wishing to view their draw results, however.
PointGuard Plus is discretionary.
And PointGuard?
Like PointGuard Plus, standard PointGuard is available to all applicants when applying online for a hunt permit-tag.
PointGuard is $10 per species (an increase of $5), per applicant, and
also
can be purchased from the time of completing an online application until the deadline to update credit or debit card information. The fee is non-refundable.
Only one hunt permit-tag may be surrendered, per species. If an applicant is drawn in the future for that particular species, that hunt-permit tag must be used, expending all accumulated bonus points. Only then may an applicant participate again in PointGuard (and PointGuard Plus).
A free AZGFD portal account is not required to purchase PointGuard. A portal account is still needed for those applicants wishing to view their draw results, however.
