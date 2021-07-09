Taylor
Bareback riding
Luke Creasy, 80, $1,375
Earl Tsosie, 79, $825
Rio Lee, 76, $550
Calf roping
Seth Hall, 9.64, $1,214
Kyle Dutton, 9.89, $920
Weston Crane, 11.8, $699
Gavaro Harrison, 12, $478
Sherrick Sanborn, 13.39, $368
Saddle bronc
Jake Salcito, 78, $1,375
Stade Riggs, 73, $825
Chance West, 71, $550
Barrel racing
Maddaline Todd, 17.57, $1,360
Christina Gould, 17.61, $816
Ashlyn McCleve, 17.85, $544
Bull riding
Marshall Tsosie, $3,050
Team roping
Trey Blackmore-Victor Begay, $7,253
Brittin Shirley-Travis Ericcson, $4,836
Michael McCormick-TJ Brown, $3,737
Cole Sherwood-Cory Bramwell, $2,638
Tom Richards-Cory Bramwell, $1,978
Josh Siggins-Lil Michael Calmelat, $1,539
Breakaway
Sofia Vaughn, 3.95, $375
Springerville
Bareback riding
Luke Casey, 80, $615
Rio Lee, 75, $410
Calf roping-open
Dylan Valentine, 9.9, $642
Wes Crane, 10.1, $405
Seth Hall, 10.4, $270
Calf roping-incentive
Conor Curbello, 12.5, $309
Pat Bain, 24, $206
Team roping-open
Trey Blackmore-Seth Hall, 4.0, $894
James Arviso-Victor Begay, 4.7, $671
Miles John-Cameron Tsinigini, 5.0, $447
Holly Gonzales-Brandon Gonzales, 5.6, $224
Team roping-incentive
Holly Gonzales-Brandon Gonzales, 5.6, $482
Levi Lewis-Casey Lee, 6.0, $361
Roy Begauy-Malacai Pablo, 7.1, $241
Kyle McCabe-Holly Gonzales, 7.5, $120
Breakaway
Kristen Jensen, 2.6, $798
Taylor Runyan, 2.8, $599
Janae Todacheeni, 3.1, $299
AnnaBelle Hampton, 3.1, $299
Saddle bronc
Creighton Curley, 79, $693
Dawson Byrne, 76, $462
Wild horse race
Cordell Joe, 45.4, $420
Darryl Tsosie, $420
Joe Largo, $420
Onie Miller, 127, $280
Chase Miller, $280
Adam Hogan, $280
Barrel racing
Kelly Stout, 17.30, $1,136
Raylee Johnson, 17.33, $852
Doskie Edwards, 17.35, $568
Jan Kortsen, 17.36, $290
Bull riding
Wyatt Nez, 76, $1,675
All around
Seth Hall
