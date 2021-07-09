Taylor

Bareback riding

Luke Creasy, 80, $1,375

Earl Tsosie, 79, $825

Rio Lee, 76, $550

Calf roping

Seth Hall, 9.64, $1,214

Kyle Dutton, 9.89, $920

Weston Crane, 11.8, $699

Gavaro Harrison, 12, $478

Sherrick Sanborn, 13.39, $368

Saddle bronc

Jake Salcito, 78, $1,375

Stade Riggs, 73, $825

Chance West, 71, $550

Barrel racing

Maddaline Todd, 17.57, $1,360

Christina Gould, 17.61, $816

Ashlyn McCleve, 17.85, $544

Bull riding

Marshall Tsosie, $3,050

Team roping

Trey Blackmore-Victor Begay, $7,253

Brittin Shirley-Travis Ericcson, $4,836

Michael McCormick-TJ Brown, $3,737

Cole Sherwood-Cory Bramwell, $2,638

Tom Richards-Cory Bramwell, $1,978

Josh Siggins-Lil Michael Calmelat, $1,539

Breakaway

Sofia Vaughn, 3.95, $375

Springerville

Bareback riding

Luke Casey, 80, $615

Rio Lee, 75, $410

Calf roping-open

Dylan Valentine, 9.9, $642

Wes Crane, 10.1, $405

Seth Hall, 10.4, $270

Calf roping-incentive

Conor Curbello, 12.5, $309

Pat Bain, 24, $206

Team roping-open

Trey Blackmore-Seth Hall, 4.0, $894

James Arviso-Victor Begay, 4.7, $671

Miles John-Cameron Tsinigini, 5.0, $447

Holly Gonzales-Brandon Gonzales, 5.6, $224

Team roping-incentive

Holly Gonzales-Brandon Gonzales, 5.6, $482

Levi Lewis-Casey Lee, 6.0, $361

Roy Begauy-Malacai Pablo, 7.1, $241

Kyle McCabe-Holly Gonzales, 7.5, $120

Breakaway

Kristen Jensen, 2.6, $798

Taylor Runyan, 2.8, $599

Janae Todacheeni, 3.1, $299

AnnaBelle Hampton, 3.1, $299

Saddle bronc

Creighton Curley, 79, $693

Dawson Byrne, 76, $462

Wild horse race

Cordell Joe, 45.4, $420

Darryl Tsosie, $420

Joe Largo, $420

Onie Miller, 127, $280

Chase Miller, $280

Adam Hogan, $280

Barrel racing

Kelly Stout, 17.30, $1,136

Raylee Johnson, 17.33, $852

Doskie Edwards, 17.35, $568

Jan Kortsen, 17.36, $290

Bull riding

Wyatt Nez, 76, $1,675

All around

Seth Hall

