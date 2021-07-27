Grocery race: Tuddy Smart team, first; Aubrey Clontz team, second; Taycee Cook team, third
Wild cow milking: Garret Wood team, first; Terry Stratton team, second; Skyler Wengert team, third
Tie down roping: Homer Sanders first, 10.13 seconds; Cody Shurtz second, 12.39; Trent Tidwell third,12.68
Ribbon roping: Shanae Stratton/Terry Stratton first, 8.78 sconds; Kelsie Stratton/Terry Statton second ,9.75; Treyonna Borrego/Gordie Nikolaus third, 10.15
Keg race: Riggin Reed first; Jacob Ballard second; Kyle Burt, third
Saddle bronc: Stade Riggs first, 80; Jake Salcito second, 77
Barrel racing: Summer Hatch first, 16.34 seconds; Raney Neubauer second, 16.56; Kallie Brannon third, 17.50
Junior barrels: Lakyn Melton first, 17.37 seconds; Macy Moore second, 17.76; Shaatohi Henio third, 17.77
Kids steer riding: Waylan Peters first, 80; Riley Morgan second, 77; Duan Chatto third, 69
Kids ribbon roping: Rhett Frost/Brendon Frost first, 9.75; Kanon Nikolaus/Gordie Nikolaus second, 11.79; Prycee Westcott/Choc Westcott third, 12.08
Pony keg race: Caleb Ballard first; Kanon Nikolaus second; Waylon Peters third
