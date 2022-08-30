EAGAR — The Round Valley Dome has received several upgrades over the summer in preparation for the new school year.
The July 8 edition of the White Mountain Independent pictured the most noticeable change with the hanging of the new massive flag that was donated by members of the graduating class of 1992.
Additional modifications made to the dome include a lighting upgrade and new varsity locker rooms for both the boys and girls.
Gone are the days of the yellow-tinted lighting in the dome that on a good night would leave a slight headache due to the lighting color.
The light system was upgraded to an LED system in the cool-white hue that looks like a bright white or neutral white. A fun feature is the lighting system that allows for a short light show to be completed with the lights being quickly turned off and on, in varying sequences.
According to the high school principal, Jeff Cochran, the lights were installed by Pointe Companies Inc., a company that was awarded the bid in March.
The less noticeable upgrade, at least to visitors, would be the new locker room or game room changes made for both the boys and girls locker rooms.
The rooms are in the style of a college locker room with the large portion of the locker being open and a small locker included to actually lockup valuables.
Cochran indicated he was approached by football coach Brad Baca about the idea during the last school year and they have worked with the district in finding or utilizing funds that could be used for the project.
The lockers were installed by football coaches and their wives as they hurried to get the installation completed in time for use by the students for the upcoming year.
