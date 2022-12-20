Pima vs. Alchesay

Davilynn Brown (23) of Alchesay jumps for the tip against Ashlynn Chlarson (24) of Pima.

 Scott Madrid/Special to the Independent

EAGAR — The Round Valley Elks held their annual Round Ball Tournament Dec 8-10 in Eagar at the RV Dome.

The field included 17 girls teams listed on the tournament schedule including Mountain teams of Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Cibecue, Mogollon, St Johns and Round Valley.

