EAGAR — The Round Valley Elks held their annual Round Ball Tournament Dec 8-10 in Eagar at the RV Dome.
The field included 17 girls teams listed on the tournament schedule including Mountain teams of Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Cibecue, Mogollon, St Johns and Round Valley.
The boys side of the bracket had 14 schools participating including Alchesay, Cibecue, Mogollon, St Johns and Round Valley. The tournament gave the teams an opportunity to play early and often in this young season as teams and coaches look for valuable playing time before the holidays.
These games do not affect teams records but gives them a chance to face teams in different divisions and regions.
Thursday games were simply pool play and each tam got a chance to play at least twice before the tournament bracket play which started on Friday. Saturday gave teams a chance to continue toward the championship games, or if they lost a game they still had a chance to get playing time in the consolation bracket.
On the girls side, the championship game featured last year’s 2A and 3A champions in Pima and Alchesay.
While both teams lost girls to graduation, it was a fun time to see how two teams would fare in a head to head battle early in this new year.
Pima would put forth its size and Alchesay would counter with speed for the match up. Pima controlled and lead most of the game, but Alchesay brought the crowd and the game was on.
The Lady Falcons would play their uptempo high pressure game most of the evening, and in the end the pressure would turn the game in their favor. The Falcon would take a 2 point lead in the last few minutes of the game and effectively run out the clock. #3 Shyann Massey, of Alchesay, would hit 2 foul shots in the final 35 seconds to seal the game.
San Carlos would take 3rd in the tournament with Fort Thomas taking the consolation title on the girls side.
The boys were lead by Holbrook taking the championship, after taking it last year as well. Safford would finish second, Leading Edge would take 3rd and Round Valley would grab the consolation title for the boys.
The tournament is made possible by the numerous volunteers and support groups including the Round Valley High School administration, AIA referees, hospitality support, scoreboard operators, admission, concession and dome staff.
The hectic weekend allowed 83 games to be played in the three days according to the schedule and brackets.
