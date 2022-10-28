EAGAR — Page’s game-starting onside kick resulted in a surprise touchdown all right, but it was Round Valley that scored.
The Sand Devils kicked off to the Elks to start the Oct. 21 game in the Round Valley Dome, and their onside kick caught the Elks slightly off guard.
When the ball hit the 10-yard line Page was in position to cover and the Elks were not. As players dove for the ball it bounced around and ended up in the hands of the Elks’ Brian Acosta.
Acosta didn’t stop to ask permission to run as he raced to the opposite end zone for a touchdown.
The extra-point snap was a little high, but Ryker Marble threw a pass to Brody Ziegler on the busted play for the two point conversion. The Elks were up 8-0 with only eight seconds expired, and eventually went on to win 50-12.
It appeared the Sand Devils came with the intention of trying to find an early advantage to sway the momentum in their favor, but the Elks responded well and took control of the game early.
The Elks scored again with their next possession on a 20-yard throw from Marble to Brett Jordan.
On Page’s second possession, the Elks forced a punt. The snap sailed over the punter’s head, and the Elks took possession on Page’s 2-yard line.
Marble ran the ball in for a score as the Elks added to their early lead.
On the next possession for Page, the Elks had two 15-yard penalties that helped the Sand Devils push down the field. Senior quarterback Collin Joe threw a 15-yard touchdown to Kyun Tate for Page.
The Elks answered that score with a 25-yard throwing touchdown from Marble to Jordan Elmer. Round Valley added several more scores to take a halftime lead of 43-6. Both teams scored once in the second half to lead to the final score of 50-12.
It is worth noting that these types of games can often get “chippy” but there were several times when sportsmanship prevailed.
On one occasion, an Elks player was flagged for an improper hit or block. The player quickly thought about it and gave the Page player a pat on the back to indicate “no harm intended.”
On another play, Page’s Jimmy Alvarez had a chance to hit Round Valleys’ substitute quarterback on a muffed snap. He saw the player and the situation and pulled up and just touched the player to make him down on the play.
Talking to Round Valley coach Brad Baca about the game, he felt the Elks played well in all areas of the game.
Baca had challenged the team to come up with some big plays on special teams.
Late in the game, Elks kicker Kevin Flores attempted a 52-yard field goal, and although the ball was kicked well it missed just left of the goal post.
Baca felt that even though the kick failed his team executed well all night, including on special teams.
The Elks have spent most of the last month working through some normal challenges like injuries and illnesses.
They have also spent time moving players both offensively and defensively to find groups or lineups that give the team the best chance of winning the rest of the season.
Players have been willing to move, change and try different areas in an effort to help the team. It was noticeable in the Oct. 21 game that the normal substitutions were to a lesser degree than what has been seen for most of the season.
The Elks have settled in and the coaching staff is pleased the players are getting better each week and appear to have additional room for improvement.
Looking forward to this week, Baca talked about how Blue Ridge “always plays us tough.”
He recognizes that the Yellowjackets are “well coached,” have quality players, and they will be coming to play.
He knows the Elks have another hard week of preparation as they focus on the final regular season game of the year.
The Elks will be working toward a win as they are on the “bubble” of being in the top eight teams that will qualify for a first-round home game as the playoffs start on Nov. 4.
A loss would take away that option, but a win would keep them contending for a spot.
