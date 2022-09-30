WHITERIVER — The Alchesay Falcons hosted the San Carlos Braves Thursday night at Fred Lewis field for the Apache Bowl matchup between the rival schools.

The Falcons’ power run game got the crowd going in the first quarter with a strong opening drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Ty Gushoney, and Leon Fall ran in a 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead that set the stage for their eventual 38-16 victory.

