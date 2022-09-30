WHITERIVER — The Alchesay Falcons hosted the San Carlos Braves Thursday night at Fred Lewis field for the Apache Bowl matchup between the rival schools.
The Falcons’ power run game got the crowd going in the first quarter with a strong opening drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Ty Gushoney, and Leon Fall ran in a 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead that set the stage for their eventual 38-16 victory.
On the Braves’ second series, the Falcons forced a three-and-out to get the ball back. Alchesay put the pressure on the Braves with another long scoring drive that ended on Cody Peaches’ 2-yard touchdown run, but a failed PAT made the score 14-0 as the first quarter ended.
Back-to-back fumbles by the Falcons on their next two possessions would lead to San Carlos’ longest drive of the game with two big runs by Braves running back Diego Mendoza and a 2-yard touchdown run by JJ Smith and a 2-point conversion to make the score 14-8.
After the teams traded takeaways the Falcons capitalized with a Texas James fumble recovery in the end zone for the score and a 2-point conversion that gave them a 22-8 halftime lead.
Fall extended the Falcons’ lead with a 7-yard touchdown score that was followed by a 29-yard rushing touchdown. With a pair of 2-point conversions the Falcons ended the third quarter with a 38-8 lead.
The Falcons’ defense put the game away in the fourth quarter led by Keon Garica and his two quarterback sacks. A late 14-yard touchdown run by Braves running back Nate Cosen ended the scoring for this game.
The Braves were unable to take advantage of the five takeaways they had in the game.
The Falcons moved to 4-0 this season, and the Braves dropped to 1-3. The Falcons will travel to take on the Tuba City Scouts this week.
— Armondo Minjarez
Glendale Cactus 7, Snowflake 0
SNOWFLAKE — Similar to Snowflake, Glendale Cactus moved up a division from last year. Each year, high schools are supposed to play a team one division high and another team one division lower than them. That game came Friday for both teams.
Snowflake came out knowing this would be a hard-fought game, but the evidence was immediately apparent. Cactus received the punt and returned it to the 50-yard line. After that Cactus displayed its impressive passing skills. The Cobras quarterback excelled in short passes that gained a few yards each play.
Then Snowflake had to deal with powerful running back Damien Jiles, the main cog in the Cactus offense. He ran the ball on nearly every play and when he wasn’t running the ball, he was catching a pass. Cactus leaned on him heavily all night and he delivered solid yards play after play.
Despite this, Snowflake stopped Cactus’ first drive. The Lobos barely held onto the ball for three plays before they were forced to punt.
This time, however, Cactus was not to be denied. The Cobras fought down the field behind Jiles, who eventually punched through for the only score in a 7-0 Cactus victory.
Snowflake’s defense tightened up after that. Matthew Brimhall stepped up and refused to let anyone get past him. His energy was contagious. Bryce White brought down the quarterback only a couple plays later as he tried to rush through the Lobo line.
For almost the entire first quarter, both teams were plagued with penalties. Nearly half of the plays for the first quarter had some damage to be dealt from the referees.
As the second quarter opened, it saw two defensive juggernauts battling it out. Neither side allowed much to happen.
Jiles tried to fight ahead, and the Lobo defense swarmed him. When the quarterback tried to throw, threats like Jordan Mowers were looming. The pressure of the Lobo defensive line forced Cactus to throw short passes or risk the incoming sack.
At halftime, Cactus led 7-0. It had possession of the ball for about 80% of the first half and the game felt lopsided. Snowflake fans had to applaud their stellar defense, who were forced to play far more than their offensive counterparts.
The Lobos played much better offensively in the second half. Quarterback Easton Butler and tight end Tyler Clare had some chemistry and Clare’s hands caught most everything possible. He had his best game by catching five passes for 51 yards.
Despite the invigorated offense, Snowflake fell short. In the second half, Snowflake marched to the 15-yard line but struggled to finish it out. Snowflake fumbled, threw an interception or was stopped on downs all within perfect scoring distance.
But defense kept the Lobos in the game by not letting Cactus get back in a rhythm. Brimhall was stalwart, stopping short passes and containing the runners.
Lance Christensen did well in the second half. On a crucial third down he saw the pass before the ball was thrown. He sprinted to the intended receiver who had to jump for a catch. As soon as the Cactus player touched the ball, Christensen smashed into him with a hit that resonated throughout the stadium. The receiver dropped the pass, and the Cobras were forced to punt.
On one of Snowflake’s last drives, it crossed the 20-yard line. Anxious to get some points on the fourth down, the Lobos went for a field goal. Cactus had a plan ready because the kick was blocked.
The Lobos stopped the Cobras on downs the next drive, and the offense valiantly soldiered down the field. They got close again but couldn’t score the touchdown.
Mowers continued to make the quarterback uncomfortable, and Cooper Rapier refused to let Jiles turn the corner and get down field. The defense sensed the urgency of the moment and it showed. The Lobos put everything on the line to force a fumble, tip a pass or hustle to try and intercept the ball.
Unfortunately for the Lobos, their last drive was close but ultimately unsuccessful.
“Our defense is incredible to hold that team to just seven points all night long, over and over and over again,” Snowflake coach Kay Solomon said after the game. “We got stops. I think the play they scored on was a fourth down as well. The defense was amazing just all night long. Our line, linebackers, our secondary — they found ways to get it done.
“Obviously, where we faltered was offense; we couldn’t get it going. That had a lot to do with the speed of their defense. Their defensive front is stout, but the speed that they play with was something we aren’t used to seeing. We knew coming in that plays that we normally get 10 or 15 yards on would only result in 5 yards or less. And more often than not, it was less. But in the second half, we finally got some things going offensively. We got some first downs and put together some drives. We just couldn’t finish them.”
“We have nothing but respect for Cactus and their coaching staff. We just stood toe-to-toe with a team that I believe will be one of the best teams in the 5A conference. Two great football programs meet tonight and despite the loss, I am proud of our boys,” Solomon said.
— Garrett Goodrich
Mogollon 60, El Capitan/Centennial Academy 24
HEBER — The Mogollon Mustangs returned to the left side of the win-loss ledger last Friday by beating Colorado City El Capitan/Centennial Academy.
Kyson Owens completed 16 of 20 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way for the Mustangs. Both Blayk Kelton with 111 yards and two touchdowns and Owens with 104 yards and one touchdown broke the century mark in rushing.
Payton Reidhead caught seven passes for 120 yards and one touchdown to go with his two rushing touchdowns and 83 yards on the ground. Adrian Suarez added two touchdown receptions among his three catches for 74 yards.
The Mustangs broke the game wide open in the second quarter with 20 points while holding the Eagles scoreless to take a 36-8 halftime lead.
Blayk Kelton with 16 unassisted tackles, an interception and return of 45 yards, and a fumble recovery led the defensive attack for the Mustangs.
Adrian Suarez with an interception and a fumble recovery, Brock Reidhead and Trextan Reidhead with fumble recoveries and Payton Reidhead and Bryson Kelton with 10 unassisted tackles each all contributed to the dominating Mustang defense.
Mogollon travels to Fredonia for a 2 p.m. game on Saturday.
The Lynx have a 1-3 record losing this past week to always tough Williams 34-0. Coach Rick Samon will be looking to improve the Mustangs’ record to 5-2 against an improving Fredonia team.
— Jon Burnham
