The Blue Ridge Yellowjackets hosted Payson for their opening night of varsity football on Friday.
The game was hard fought by both teams on the rain-soaked field in Paul Moro Stadium.
Payson took an early lead to make it 10-0 in the second quarter.
Blue Ridge would drive the ball down to the goal line, but could not capitalize on a fourth-and-goal attempt.
The Longhorns fumbled a few plays later on the 6-yard line, and Blue Ridge recovered.
With 1.8 seconds left in the half the Yellowjackets connected on a touchdown pass to make the score 10-7.
Payson received the ball at second-half kickoff, but Blue Ridge would eventually get the ball back and drive it down the field.
The Yellowjackets were held by Payson to a field goal on the drive to make it a 10-all score.
Going into the fourth quarter the Yellowjackets looked solid.
Stopping the Longhorns on fourth-and-goal was big turnaround for the Blue Ridge defense.
The Yellowjackets made big catches, and explosive runs to lead another charge down the field only to be penalized for an ineligible receiver that drew the Blue Ridge coaches to question the officiating.
The Yellowjackets were forced to punt eventually. Blue Ridge’s defense put up a fight, got the ball back with a few minutes left, only to throw an interception.
Payson would eventually get the ball down to the goal line after a 30-yard pass, and one play later to score a touchdown to win the game 17-10 with mere seconds left.
