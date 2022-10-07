The visiting Elks started the scoring with sophomore Kyle Clark running 26 yards for the touchdown on the third play of the game they would win 34-21 Friday.
It turns out Clark was only getting started on his outstanding running. Clark was joined in his offensive breakout by Brett Jordan with several “receiving” touchdowns.
The Mustangs scored in the second quarter to force a 7-all tie. RV then drove the field in the final few minutes of the with Clark scoring on a 3-yard run to give the Elks a 13-7 halftime lead.
Monument Valley started the second half around its 10-yard line and were forced to punt. The kick went only to the 29-yard line of the Mustangs, giving RV great field position. Ryker Marble hit Jordan on a pass for 27 yards and a touchdown to give the Elks a 20-7 lead.
Dallon Walker intercepted a pass on the next play and the Elks had the ball again around the MV 38-yard line. Marble found Jordan on a 10-yard pass for a 27-7 lead.
Monument Valley was not ready to concede the game and drove down to the RV 38 after a series of penalties by both teams.
The Mustangs used a bubble screen to Uzziel Flores who would race the 38 yards for a score, putting the score at 27- 14.
The Elks responded with a drive that was capped off by another Marble to Jordan 8-yard TD pass putting the Elks up 34-14. The Mustangs answered on the second play of the next series as wide receiver Jaden Redhouse scored on a 61-yard catch and run that ended the scoring.
Elks coach Brad Baca indicated that Monument Valley and coach Bryan Begay have done well with the Mustangs program, and that he is among the best coaches the Elks have faced this year.
Baca reflected on the game that Clark ran extremely well, amassing over 200 yards. Baca also talked about how the Elks were continuing to make changes to the lineup as the staff tries to find the best fit for players and positions. Injuries alone have caused both running back and linebacker player changes on a weekly basis.
This week the Elks face the potential distractions of off-the-field activities normally associated with homecoming events as they prepare to face the Window Rock Scouts at 7 p.m. Friday in the Round Valley Dome.
— Scott Madrid
Mogollon 50, Fredonia 0
With 22 points scored in the first quarter and 20 in the second, the Mogollon won handily Friday over host Fredonia. Mogollon coach Rick Samon played his whole squad after the 42-0 halftime lead and thus give valuable playing time to his younger and inexperienced players.
Payton Reidhead led the Mustangs with three touchdowns, each being scored in a different fashion. Reidhead began with an 8-yard run for a touchdown. In the second quarter, Reidhead scooped up a Lynx fumble and rambled 48 yards for his second touchdown. Then as time ran down, the third touchdown came on a 5-yard pass from Kyson Owens for a 42-0 halftime lead.
Lineman Trexton Reidhead got his chance to run out of a power formation and scored a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Mustangs controlled the ball for much of the game, so the defense had little playing time in comparison. Blayk Kelton with six tackles and Payton Reidhead with five led the defensive attack.
The No. 5-ranked Mustangs travel to top-ranked Williams for a crucial 1A North Region contest on Friday.
Common opponents Mayer and Fredonia were easily handled by both teams so the records can be thrown out as these two teams square off in the 1A showdown of the season.
— Jon Burnham
Show Low 49, Ganado 0
In what many would consider a record-breaking event, Show Low opened its game at Ganado Friday with an offensive outburst that resulted in six touchdowns in the first quarter. Coach Carlo Hernandez kept the playbook simple using power running in the victory.
Freshman running back Jett Walker scored the first two touchdowns on runs of 5 and 3 yards. Ray Pedraza scored twice on runs of 5 and 25 yards sandwiched around a scoring pass of 30 yards from Nash Brewer to Colton Tidwell. Brewer then capped off the quarter with a 1-yard scoring sneak.
Calvin Morgan kicked all six extra points to make the score 42-0 after the first quarter. Morgan’s game total of seven PATs shored up what had been a rough spot in the previous game against Round Valley when all extra-point kicks failed.
Carson Cooper scored early in the third quarter to make the final score 49-0. The strong Cougar defense dominated the final three quarters completing the shutout.
— Jon Burnham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.