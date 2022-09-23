EAGAR — Round Valley started Northeast Region play against Ganado in the dome on Sept. 15. The game started a string of seven region games for RV that will ultimately determine future playoff opportunities.
RV scored early and often jumping to a halftime lead of 43-6, which would be the final score.
Brody Ziegler started the scoring for the Elks with a 22-yard scamper off the right side and a 2-point conversion put RV up 8-0.
The Elks held the Hornets on the next possession, and after getting the ball back quarterback Ryker Marble hit Treyson Merrill on a 31-yard pass up the seam. Marble scored on the next play running the QB keeper off the right side. The Elks held Ganado once again and Brett Jordan ran the ensuing punt back to the Ganado 1-yard line. Riley Harlan scored on the next play putting the Elks up 22-0.
The game was getting out of reach but Ganado did not give up. The best drive came on its fourth possession as QB Jayden Brown hit Wyatt James up the sideline and then it was a race to the end zone. James was knocked out of bounds around the 1-yard line, and Ganado scored three plays later.
Speaking to assistant coach Troy Merrill for Round Valley, he felt the Elks came out and “played aggressive” as they worked on things on both sides of the ball in preparation for the next week.
The benefit for the Elks is the opportunity to substitute younger sophomore and freshmen players who normally do not get varsity playing time. It can feel overwhelming as the game moves fast for the young players but as they get additional playing time it helps them to be more comfortable on the field.
Merrill reflected that the Elks are a young team in general, with only six seniors leading the way, and getting players additional playing time outside of practice is a tremendous value for the program.
RV was able to get a look at four different quarterbacks on the field with varsity backup Jordan getting additional reps after getting some playing time the week before.
The outlook for the Elks is now obviously a tough Show Low team. Merrill shared that Show Low is big, fast, talented and has great athletes. “It will be a fun game. It will be tough,” reflected Merrill as the coaching staff looked forward to a week of preparation to get the team ready for the Cougars on Friday.
— Scott Madrid
St. David 61, Mogollon 44
After an even first half, which at times resembled a track meet on the gridiron, visiting Mogollon turned the ball over four times in the second half and allowed St. David to pull away for the victory.
Coach Rick Samon said, “We are asking a lot of our new guys (five new starters on offense and five on defense) to pick up where their two-time state champion predecessors left off. We are getting there, but St. David took advantage of our inconsistency and scored when we had chances to stop them.”
A 36-all first half score demonstrated how a tough Mustang squad could stay with the more experienced Tigers when they play turnover-free ball. Blayk Kelton led Mogollon with three touchdowns in the first half and his first gave them an 8-0 lead and second made the score 14-7.
St. David led for the first time in the second quarter but Payton Reidhead with a TD and Kelton with a 2-point conversion allowed the Mustangs to regain the lead 22-21.
Kelton’s 7-yard run and 2-point conversion put the Mustangs ahead 30-28. After the Tigers scored, a Kyson Owens to Adrian Suarez pass with 17 seconds left in the half tied the score at 36 leading into the second half.
If the Mogollon season has one unforgettable period of play it has to be the third quarter of this game. A Mustang fumble and an interception led to short drives for St. David and zero points for Mogollon. Two play-action passes resulted in touchdowns giving the Tigers a 48-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Kelton scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 7-yard run after a 4:30 drive and cut the lead to 48-44. After a Tiger touchdown made the score 53-44, another fumble led to a short drive for St. David and the final touchdown. The final score of 61-44 left the Mustangs wondering, “what if?” after turning the ball over far too often to the opportunistic Tigers.
Samon added, “We have to get better, and we will. It will be fun to watch this team as we turn the corner and storm into the playoffs.”
Mogollon hosts Colorado City El Capitan/Centennial Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles bring a 4-1 record with their only loss to Superior 56-54. The Mustangs previously beat Superior 44-0 to open the season but expect a better game from a confident opponent in the Eagles.
— Jon Burnham
Show Low 57, Winslow 0
A relentless attack by Show Low last Friday showed no letdown from the earlier emotional loss to Snowflake. The host Cougars rushed out to a 29-0 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Defensive tackle Zane Engel started the scoring in the early minutes with a scoop of a blocked punt and ran into the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown. Calvin Morgan kicked the PAT to make the score 7-0 and the parade of touchdowns had begun.
Brothers Ryan and Jermey Kishbaugh continued the parade into the endzone: Ryan with a 4-yard run and Jermey with a 21-yard interception.
A 2-point conversion by Colton Tidwell on a pass from Nash Brewer and another Morgan PAT kick and just seven minutes into the game, the Cougars held a 22-0 lead.
Show Low wasn’t finished with the first quarter yet and with two minutes left, Brewer hit Ryan Kishbaugh with a 30-yard completion into the end zone and with another Morgan kick, the Cougars were up 29-0.
The second quarter began the way the first ended with a 30-yard connection of Brewer to Ryan Kishbaugh and with Morgan’s PAT, the score was 36-0 with 11 minutes left in the first half.
Winslow pinned the Cougars back on their 10-yard line for the next Show Low possession. It took two minutes for the Cougars to drive out to their 30-yard line and about 10 seconds for Brewer to cover the final 70 yards for the score. Again, Morgan’s kick was good and the Cougars led 43-0.
Winslow worked the clock some but the punt return of 36 yards by Brewer brought the ball to Winslow’s 7-yard line with under a minute to go in the first half. After a loss of 1 yard, the Show Low offensive line took over and Ray Pedraza covered the final 8 yards. Morgan’s kick made the halftime score a very impressive 50-0 in favor of the Cougars.
The second half was played at warp speed as the clock stopped only for timeouts, scores or the quarter break. Senior running back Carson Cooper scored on a 39-yard run behind a line made up of juniors and sophomores with under five minutes left in the third quarter. Morgan, who was seven for seven on extra points made the score 57-0.
The scoring was completed and the Cougar defense, so stalwart during the first half, continued the shutout. Coach Carlo Hernandez used players on his second and third levels of the depth chart to complete the game.
Notable in their play, and enthusiasm, were freshmen Jett Walker and Larime Sparrow. Walker, a running back, gained 52 yards on six carries, while Sparrow picked off a pass to thwart a Bulldog scoring threat.
Hernandez complimented his offensive line as it dominated when the Cougars had the ball. He added about the defense, “The whole (defensive) unit stood out as they played together and flew to the ball!” He believes it was the best complete game for the Cougars in his two years at the helm of the team.
— Jon Burnham
Alchesay 6, Globe 0
Alchesay traveled to take on Globe in a rematch of a high-scoring game from last season. The Falcons looked to avenge last year’s loss to the Tigers.
There were not many fireworks in this contest as both defenses wouldn’t let a repeat of last year’s game occur.
As both teams battled for field position, the Falcons offense got a little momentum. Alchesay found the end zone but did not make the PAT conversation.
Both of the punters in this game had a busy night as the defense dominated the rest of the way. Globe made a long drive at the end of the game but couldn’t cash it in as the Falcons defense came up big getting their second shutout of the season.
The Falcons improved to 3-0.
— Armondo Minjarez
